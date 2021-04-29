Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Clearing skies after some evening wind and rain. Low 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening wind and rain. Low 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.