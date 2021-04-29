Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the town of Luke, which was awarded $802,000 in federal grant funds to replace its outdated water lines. The town was left high-and-dry when Verso Corp., which owned the paper mill in town, announced it was closing the mill in June 2019 and would no longer be in the water business. Luke now gets its potable water from Westernport.
• A HIT for the Mineral County Commissioners who voted Tuesday to resume the hiring process of hiring a new county coordinator. The position could be either full or part time depending on the candidate. The job has been vacant since Drew Brubaker was fired last summer in July.
• A HIT for the Petersburg girls’ basketball team, which held off Charleston Catholic, 49-46, Wednesday to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2007. The game was tight throughout the fourth quarter where the Vikings leaned on their defense.
• A HIT for the Hampshire boy’s basketball team, which beat North Marion, 52-41, to earn its way to the state basketball tournament for the first time in the school’s history Tuesday night.
• A HIT for Frostburg State University’s Zach Strand, as he was named Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday. Strand led the league in solo tackles for loss and sacks this past season. Strand is joined by 14 other Bobcats’ players who were named to the All-Conference teams.
• A HIT for the University System of Maryland and Frostburg State University when they decided to follow the science and require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to campus in the fall. In doing so, USM joins for than 100 campuses nationwide implementing similar rules.
• A HIT for Wheelzup Adventures, a new business that opened up on the downtown mall last Friday. The business, run by Mandela and Jamie Echefu, will provide local tours, shuttles and bike rentals, as well as sell apparel.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is an Arizona man who police believe severed his finger while slashing his neighbor’s car tires following an argument. Kevin Johnson was arrested by the Maricopa Police Department and identified as the owner of a finger found on his neighbor’s driveway. The neighbor told police she found the finger after finding two tires on her car slashed. A trail of blood led to a nearby residence. Johnson was arrested on multiple charges.
