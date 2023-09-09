Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week.
• A HIT for new Allegany County health officer Junie Delizo, who pledges to work with local media to ensure accurate and timely communication to residents on health matters. Delizo, who assumed the position on July 1, has more than 25 years of public health experience.
• A HIT for Frostburg State University’s Abbey Dennis, who was selected as a Mountain East Conference nominee for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Dennis was a five-year member of the women’s soccer team and joins 164 conference-level nominees for the honor.
• A HIT for Christopher Toey of Mountain Maryland Ventures for bringing auto racing back to the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Toey hopes to promote two races this fall on the half-mile dirt track.
• HITS for four area colleges that are joining forces to offer workforce training and other education opportunities to area students. Allegany College of Maryland, Garrett College, WVU Potomac State College and Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College have created a partnership to facilitate sharing in specialized areas of study. Under the new agreement, students from all partner institutions can enroll in degree and certification programs offered by other partners when the home college doesn’t offer that specific program.
• A MISS for Maryland legislative leadership, who appear uninterested in combating a budget deficit that is expected to balloon to $1.8 billion in five years. A primary cause of the shortfall is funding the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education plan, which is projected to cost more than $4 billion annually. This will surely equate to unwanted tax hikes for Marylanders.
• HITS for new Cumberland Police Department officers Matthew Arnone, Levi Roberts and Brycen Rounds, who graduated from the police academy on Sept. 1. Here’s to a long and safe career behind the “Thin Blue Line.”
• A HIT for former Keyser High School linebacker Caden Biser, who earned a full scholarship to play football at West Virginia University. Biser, the son of former Keyser coach Sean Biser, finished his career at Morgantown High School where he was named first-team All-State.
• A HIT for Annie Stark, an environmental science teacher at Allegany High School, who received the 2023 Richard A. Johnson Environmental Award from the he University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Appalachian Laboratory. The award recognizes those in our community who excel in the practice of environmental education, David Nelson, Appalachian Lab professor and director, said.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to a pair of Chinese construction workers who smashed through a section of China’s Great Wall. The pair — a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman — told authorities they wanted a shorter route for some construction work they were doing in nearby towns. The area of the breach was a broken-down section far from the restored segments most Chinese and foreign tourists are familiar with. The two remain in custody pending further legal action.
