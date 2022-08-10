Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Back the Blue rally at Lashbaugh’s West in Frostburg, which saw a solid turnout last weekend to honor area law enforcement. The event was sponsored the Allegany County Republican Women’s Club and the Hogs and Patriots Foundation.
• A HIT for the 10 area businesses that were selected to split the $149,000 in capital grants Allegany County officials could dole out. The funds are leftover money from the $2 million Invest Allegany program introduced earlier this year, which made use of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid.
• A HIT for LaVale Lions Mike Wallinger, Gary Llewellyn and Neal Blizzard, who conducted a free vision screening at the Fantasy Forest Kid Festival held recently at Hoffman Hollow Park. The trio screened 68 children and sent two referrals to parents suggesting they seek help from an eye care professional.
• A HIT for Tall Pines Distillery, of Salisbury, Pennsylvania, for announcing plans to vastly expand its net of operation. Co-owners Keith and Lisa Welch said they are building out their original location as well as adding a new distillery in Lancaster and a moonshine-themed bar in a Washington, D.C., hotel.
• A HIT for Loretta Hummel, a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Grantsville, who received the International Country Gospel Music Association’s Bluegrass Artist of the Year Gold Cross Award at the 2022 Country Gospel Music Association convention in West Plains, Missouri.
• A MISS for anyone who ever impersonates a police officer, as allegedly happened in the area recently. It’s a strange thing to do for one, and two it’s dangerous for everyone involved.
• A HIT for the Fort Hill High School football team, after it added former Bishop Walsh High School basketball star Mikey Allen to its ranks.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to a 58-year-old Florida woman who was arrested for driving a golf cart on the interstate while drinking a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire whiskey, which was concealed in a bag. The woman is facing charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without force. According to police, a semitruck driver spotted the woman driving the golf cart down the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, the busiest interstate in the state. The truck driver used her truck to steer the woman off the road and over to the shoulder where she then took the woman’s keys.
