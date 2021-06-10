Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Shelley Menear, who received the Award for Outstanding Contributions to Garrett College. Menear serves as the college’s director of equity and compliance.
• A HIT for members of the Denim & Dirt 4-H Club, which built a Blessing Box, an enclosure with shelves that serves as a community distribution point for nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products, school supplies and other items. The box is open to the public. Anyone may leave or take items.
• A HIT for Alex Oates, a student at WVU Potomac State College and a member of its Esports program. Through an online challenge, he used his gaming skills to acquire $1,000 each for the Mineral County Food Bank and PSC’s Catamount Closet, which collects food, toiletries and clothes for students.
• A HIT for the Cumberland Shade Tree Commission, which held an Arbor Day ceremony at Constitution Park and planted two bald cypress trees near the duck pond. The trees were planted in honor of Paul Erikkson, former natural resources specialist and city forester, a post now held by Anita Simmons.
• A MISS for individuals and groups who plant trees, shrubs and flowers and then neglect to water them regularly, instead apparently relying on rainfall for their survival. We have seen many newly planted trees turn brown and die due to a lack of water. Planting is great, but deep-root watering is as crucial as the proper level of sunlight.
• A HIT for Van Gaus, the Cumberland man who saved an 11-year-old boy who was drowning at Rocky Gap State Park. Gaus was there with his wife and had just entered Lake Habeeb when he heard a woman yelling for help. He quickly swam to the victim and pulled him to safety. A trained diver, he also used a technique to remove water from the child’s stomach before the victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution. “I’m just glad to hear that the kid is OK,” Gaus said following the incident. The boy’s family will forever be in his debt.
• A HIT for U.S. Rep. David Trone and his efforts to secure funding to replace the Fayette Street bridge that spans railroad tracks in Cumberland and thereby restore two-way traffic. If approved, a $4.8 million grant should be enough for a new bridge, higher than the current one to allow double-decker freight cars to pass beneath it.
• A HIT for Ali Ashraf, Molly Hartzog, Justin Dunmyre, Evan Offstein, Michael Flinn and Lei Ye, recipients of the 2021 Faculty Achievement Awards from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Business at Frostburg State University.
• A HIT for Sherry Georg, Elizabeth Gilbert and Joanne Harsh, members of the Youghiogheny Glades Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution who received Women in American History awards. They were cited for making a contribution or difference in their communities.
• A HIT for Trevor Grabenstein, a 2017 graduate of Frankfort High School who was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S Air Force. He graduated from Shepherd University in May with a degree in computer science. His parents, Robert and Jenise Grabenstein, are both Air Force veterans. Trevor’s first salute was from his father, a retired master sergeant. Talk about the all-American family.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the couple who sparked a wildfire in Canada when they set off an explosive device during a gender-reveal party. A device, which was supposed to release either blue or pink powder, indicating the baby’s sex, inadvertently set off an inferno in Alberta, Canada. The flames grew to about one acre, or roughly three-fourths of a football field, before firefighters were able to extinguish them. The couple was fined the equivalent of $500. In April, a New Hampshire man was hit with charges over an explosion at a gender-reveal party that was felt as far away as Massachusetts — and sparked fears of a possible earthquake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.