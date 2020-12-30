Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Buffalo Run, a Garrett County bluegrass band that has been chosen to appear via video at Maryland’s inaugural gala for President-elect Joe Biden.
• A HIT for the Garrett County Health Department and its free, virtual, overdose response training. The one-on-one sessions cover information about drugs that cause overdoses and how to prevent, recognize and respond to the life-threatening condition.
• A HIT for volunteers from Frostburg Elks Lodge 470 who prepared gift packages for patients at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces certainly are deserving of a little something extra for the holidays.
• A MISS for city residents who neglected to clear their sidewalks after the Dec. 16 snowstorm. The white stuff didn’t last long, but the unshoveled, packed-down mess created hazardous conditions for people like mail and newspaper carriers whose jobs require them to be out in foul weather. Even clearing a path as wide as a snow shovel is enough for safe passage.
• A HIT for the department of theater and dance at Frostburg State University, which will stream a prerecorded reading of “Social Media Massacre” by FSU alumnus and soon-to-be Broadway playwright Keenan Scott II. Scott workshopped with students on the production.
• A HIT for Gregory Edwards, a patrolman with the Frostburg Police Department, who received the DUI Meritorious Recognition Award from the Maryland Highway Safety Office. The alert officer made the most arrests for driving under the influence during 2019 while on patrol, handling calls for service and responding to other incidents.
• A HIT for the Union Rescue Mission of Western Maryland, which continues to provide food, shelter and other basic needs to individuals and families who seek assistance. Monetary donations may be sent to P.O. Box 1614, Cumberland, MD 21502.
• A HIT for the Youghiogheny Glades Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which presented treats and cards of appreciation to the Northern and Southern Garrett Rescue squads for their life-saving service.
• A HIT for Caroline Reid and Nick Miller, members of the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department who came up with the idea for a mailbox to receive letters to Santa Claus before Christmas. Reid and Miller wrote handwritten replies to the approximately 30 letters placed in the box.
• A HIT for Ava DiNola, a student at Bishop Walsh School who has been selected as the 2021 Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership ambassador for the sophomore class.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Long Island man who stole a Bobcat skid loader, which is used to push snow, from a shopping center in the early morning hours on Christmas. Police said Justin Shuffle, 33, then crashed the mini-plow through the front doors of a nearby Target store where, once inside, he snagged a coat and several gift cards before officers caught him in the electronics section of the big-box retailer. He was taken into custody after the crime spree that gives new meaning to the term doorbuster. No one was injured, but the front doors of the store “suffered extensive damages,” police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.