• A HIT for Frostburg State University, which received $320,000 in federal and local matching funds to use for the Western Maryland Advanced Technology Center, which will support workforce and economic development in the region. The center, located on FSU’s property, started as an autonomous vehicle development project before shifting gears to broaden its scope.
• A HIT for the Allegany County Library System, which started its “Get Connected” program Monday where it will loan Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots for free to people who need and don’t have readily available access to the internet. In a county where 24.1% of households either don’t have home internet or are using dial-up only, it represents a boon of technology.
• A HIT for the city of Cumberland, which received $55,000 in COVID-19 relief funding for as many as 25 downtown businesses that applied for the grants.
• A HIT for Mineral County, West Virginia, where upgrades to the Pinnacle wind farm are underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year. The project could increase the tax revenue the county collects from the wind turbines by $200,000 per year.
• A HIT for Allegany Magazine, which released for the seventh year in a row its special edition that features the faces of the future — this year, under the title “40 Under 40.” It focuses on members of the community making an impact while under the age of 40.
• A HIT for Stephen Kraft, a student at Allegany College of Maryland, who took an internship with U.S. Rep. David Trone. Kraft, who committed to sobriety Sept. 14, 2018, listened to the congressman speak when he visited UPMC Western Maryland’s new Emergency Services Department Behavior Health Unit in February 2019.
• A HIT for Carol Hoffman, who is helping to raise money for the Hooley Plunge by crocheting shamrocks. Hoffman has already crafted more than 400 shamrocks since the Jan. 31 death of Dr. Sean McCagh, founder of the plunge, following a battle with COVID-19.
• A HIT for Fore Axes, located on the third floor of the Rehab First Building, 157 Baltimore St. The business opened this week and features bocce ball, golf simulators and axe throwing. Rob Boyle, a co-owner of Fore Axes, calls it “adult entertainment venue with a bar.” Fore Axes will collaborate with area businesses, providing beers from Dig Deep, Locust Post and 1812 breweries.
• A HIT for the North Branch of the Potomac River, after it was announced that Verso would be ordered to pay $650,000 to clean up toxic pollutants that had been seeping into the river. The company closed its paper-making plant in Luke in 2019. It’s also a MISS for the untold number of years in which pollutants, like black liquor and coal ash waste, seeped into the river, poisoning the environment.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, who worked at a Walmart in West Virginia and is accused of stealing $124,000 in gift cards over a five-month period from the store. Werkau was indicted Wednesday in a federal court in Wheeling on three counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors said the 63-year-old was employed at a Walmart in Moundsville where he is accused of stealing and activating the cards from September 2019 through January 2020. He could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.
