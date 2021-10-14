Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for planners of the CROP Walk for Hunger, which marked its 50th anniversary this year, and all those who took part in the fundraiser.
• A HIT for Allegany County leaders and their decision to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to help residents in remote areas obtain broadband internet service. Technology has made a strong, reliable connection necessary for modern quality of life. The pandemic has laid bare the disparities in online connectivity.
• A HIT for the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Greater Cumberland, which received recognition as a Banner Society from the Unitarian Universalist Association of North America’s Service Committee for its commitment to human rights and social justice work.
• A HIT for residents who are trying to improve “walkability” for all pedestrians in Cumberland. The city has made many upgrades over the years to accommodate people on foot, but advocates are right to seek audible crosswalks and other improvements.
• A MISS for the 15-year-old Allegany High School pupil who was charged by Cumberland Police after allegedly making threats against several other students using social media platforms. Now that the youngster has gotten into trouble, disrupting school operations, authorities hopefully will intervene in a way that gets him or her back on the right path in life.
• A HIT for the Tri-State Concert Association, which is resuming performances starting Oct. 17 in the Ali Ghan Shrine Club ballroom. It’s a fresh start after the pandemic and a new location for the music series.
• A HIT for the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, for enforcing the law and working to keep residents safe. Deputies will collect unwanted prescriptions and other medication Oct. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. during the LaVale Lions Club chicken barbecue at the organization’s athletic complex on Braddock Road.
• A HIT for the Community Trust Foundation’s latest distributions, a $5,000 grant through the Ted A. Wolfe Fund to Deanna Clark, executive director of Associated Charities. The money will be used for emergency medications for low-income, uninsured and underinsured residents of Allegany County. Another $5,000 from the Wolfe fund went to the Judy Center for its Child Care Assistance Program.
• A MISS for the motorists who refuse to give bicyclists the right of way and even pass dangerously close on streets that have been designated for use by two-wheeled riders.
• A HIT for Frostburg Elks Lodge 470 and its donation of $5,500 to the Frostburg Fire Department, a grant provided through the national Elks organization.
• A HIT for a Learn & Earn initiative between Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College and Weimer Automotive. Second-year students enrolled in to the automotive technology program can experience working at a dealership and be paid while they train.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the former Australian soldier accused of storming an animal shelter to retrieve his cat. Tony Wittman, 45, pleaded guilty to charges from the offense, which occurred in Melbourne in January. He wore full combat gear and was armed with a fake assault rifle when he barged into The Lost Dogs’ Home. A 23-year-old employee pleaded for her life as Wittman tied her up and questioned her about the whereabouts of his pet.
