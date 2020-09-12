Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT each for the Let’s Beautify Cumberland! 2020 Blue Ribbon Award winners, who were honored for exceptional care and maintenance of their properties. The winning business was Kreative Kids Child Care, Pam Shaw and George Bowersox. Individual winners included Brian Grim, Michael Pfaff, Alice Kimmel and Chris Gensler, Gary and Sharyn Miller, Carolyn and George Neely and Robert Love and Julie Krespan.
• A HIT for the C&O Canal Trust, the official nonprofit partner of the C&O National Historical Park, which earned the George and Helen Hartzog Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service by a Group in the National Capital Area. In 2019, volunteers with the group logged 7,177 hours to the park.
• A HIT for the department of music at Frostburg State University and its contribution to normalcy, with a livestreamed Faculty Artist Series concert by pianist Jay DeWire on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. The recital, which is free to view, will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts. It should be a nice afternoon interlude for music lovers.
• A HIT likewise for the Allegany County Library System and its Story Time in the Park. The events at alternating sites, are organized with families in mind. Children attending receive free books to take home. The full schedule may be found at www.alleganycountylibrary.info/outdoorstorytimes.
• A MISS for people who steal or deface campaign signs on private property. Several readers have said political placards have been removed from their yards or damaged in recent weeks. Whether you agree or disagree with whom someone supports, they have the right to state their preference. It’s yet another personal freedom that all Americans should cherish.
• A HIT for Michael Hunter Thompson and his project to pose and photograph graduates of Allegany High School in the old Campbello on Sedgwick Street before it falls to the wrecking ball. Too many grand old buildings have been razed in and arouºnd Cumberland without any such treatment. Thompson is a 1999 graduate of Alco.
• A HIT for the Western Maryland Health System Auxiliary, which contributed heavily to the new UPMC Western Maryland Center for Hope and Healing, an eight-bed treatment facility for patients with behavioral and substance abuse issues.
• A HIT for Beverly Melmed, an instructor of respiratory therapy at Allegany College of Maryland who received the Adjunct Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award during the college’s 2020 awards presentation held during a virtual assembly.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the voter who, when she was told she couldn’t wear an anti-Trump shirt at a polling place because it violated electioneering rules, simply whipped it off and did her civic duty topless. The woman walked into a polling place in Exeter, New Hampshire, for Tuesday’s primary election wearing a “McCain Hero, Trump Zero” T-shirt. Town moderator Paul Scafidi told her she couldn’t wear a shirt featuring a political candidate while she voted. Neither Trump nor McCain, who died in 2018, were on Tuesday’s ballot, which featured races for governor and Congress. After voting, Scafidi said, the woman put her shirt back on and left. Scafidi could have had her removed for violating the state indecency law, he said, but he didn’t want to inflame the situation further, and “we had more important things to worry about; we had to get 2,000 people to vote safely, and check-in and count 2,000 absentee ballots.”
