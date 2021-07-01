Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary of Cresaptown, which donated $13,350 to the Alzheimer’s Association. The donation was culmination of the charitable project of the year for Debbie Powell, past madam president of the auxiliary.
• A HIT for Roy Brown, a member of the Western Maryland Chapter of the Archeological Society of Maryland, who is resuming youth-oriented presentations about American Indian culture at Rocky Gap State Park. Brown will discuss Native American life July 3 at 11 a.m. in the group camping area of the park’s campground.
• A HIT for Robin Llewellyn, a cook in Dining Services West Virginia University Potomac State College, who was honored as Outstanding Staff Person of the Year.
• A MISS for impatient drivers blowing their horns and yelling at other motorists at the intersection of Baltimore and Mechanic streets in Cumberland. It seems like road rage is becoming an epidemic.
• A HIT for Maryland’s Project Restore, a new initiative that could help fill vacant storefronts in downtown Cumberland and other cities.
• A HIT for the University of Maryland Extension, which is releasing a new virtual tour of a working dairy farm for National Dairy Month. Operating a dairy farm takes a commitment like few other occupations, since the cows must be milked at least twice day, early each morning and again every evening. It’s a time-consuming process and crucial to agriculture in the Free State.
• A HIT for Jessica Riley, whose zest for life despite her physical limitations is truly inspirational and cause for us to count our blessings. She is confined to a wheelchair and receives nutrition though a feeding tube, and credits her Christian faith for her positive attitude.
• A HIT for organizers and participants in the Little Yough Summer Music Festival concert series, with performances to start July 9 at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in Oakland.
• A HIT for the Moorefield High School baseball team, which captured its third consecutive state championship with an 11-8 win over Man.
• A HIT for Dr. Paige Geier, a veterinarian who will care for dogs, cats and other pets at the HART Animal Center in Garrett County.
• A HIT for Let’s Beautify Cumberland! co-chairs Ginny Decker and Ed Mullaney, who worked to return the Fourth of July celebration to Washington Street. The event is possible through the cooperation of Friends of the Washington Street Library and the Washington Street Association. Free entertainment will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. prior to the city fireworks display, which can be viewed from the cordoned-off street.
• A HIT for Paul F. Kahl, who retired as director of public works for Allegany County effective June 30, ending a 32-year civil service career.
• A HIT for Charles Croft, a member of the LaVale Lions Club who was elected as district governor for the organization.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Florida man who allegedly pulled a gun at a Starbucks drive-thru, irate over a botched order, unwittingly brandishing the firearm at the local police chief’s daughter, who was working the counter. Miami Gardens Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told local media that her 23-year-old daughter was berated with verbal and physical threats for forgetting the cream cheese for his bagel. Police arrested Omar Wright, 38, on charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery. Noel-Pratt’s daughter told investigators that while Wright did not point the gun at her, she still feared for her life. Wright claimed that he grabbed the weapon because it was falling out of his pocket and denied threatening the clerk.
