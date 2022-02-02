Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for city of Cumberland officials for coming up with a plan to upgrade the water distribution system in the South End between the CSX railyard and the West Virginia line.
• A HIT for WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital and those partnered in the community garden project on the Potomac State College campus. People are prepping to brave the chilly weather by growing indoor gardens while waiting on spring’s arrival. The hospital is supporting the garden “in an effort to promote healthy eating and promote gardening by education and participating in actual garden activities,” said Patricia Barbarito, registered nurse and director of Preventive Medicine at Potomac Valley.
• A HIT for the estate of Marilyn Mause, which recently gifted $1.7 million to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service. Mause was an employee of 34 years and worked on wildlife education and upland habitat projects.
• A HIT for Competitive Power Ventures, which said Monday it had been granted a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity by the Maryland Public Service Commission, allowing it to move forward with the construction of a solar power facility in Garrett County. The 200-megawatt solar farm will be built on 1,170 acres of formerly strip-mined land in Kitzmiller.
• A HIT for the engine company from the Cumberland Fire Department and three Allegany County ambulances, which went to Baltimore Wednesday to staff fire stations during the memorial service for three Baltimore City firefighters who died fighting a Jan. 24 rowhouse fire.
• A MISS for our wallets as key measures the Federal Reserve tracks rose 5.8% last year, signaling our grappling contest with inflation is likely to continue. As well, consumer spending fell .6% in December.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is shared this week between Bette Midler and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, for their ongoing spat following a tweet a few weeks ago from the actress calling West Virginia’s populace “poor, illiterate and strung out.” Justice on Jan. 27 brought his English bulldog to a televised State of the State address and lifted its rear end in the air and said, “babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there: Kiss her heinie.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.