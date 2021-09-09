Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the volunteers who worked on the Remember Me Rose Garden near the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The beauty spot features a ring of 432 rose bushes and the representation of a compass visible to those flying overhead.
• A HIT for the Allegany Arts Council and its temporary public art display, titled A Mazing City, which will take shape on the grounds of Canal Place beginning Sept. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. It should be interesting to see the large, colorful panels that mimic architectural details of Cumberland.
• A HIT for Harleigh Oswood, an eighth-grade student at Keyser Primary School and a member of the Mineral County Klover Krusaders 4-H Club, who won both Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb and Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat at the West Virginia State Fair.
• A HIT for Park Place United Methodist Church and other churches and groups in the area, for collecting clothing and supplies to give to schools. While most people have the means to purchase what their children need, many families have come to rely on the distributions of donations.
• A HIT for Seth Bernard, who served as a Cumberland City Council member for seven years before deciding the demands of his career and responsibilities of family life precluded his continuation in office. He also championed salary increases for city leaders in the future, as compensation hasn’t changed since 1978.
• A HIT for the American Legion of Accident, which dedicated a Blue Star Memorial Marker at the Youghiogheny Overlook Welcome Center to honor men and women serving in the armed forces, and the Mountain Laurel Garden Club, which sponsored the project. The marker is the only one along Interstate 68.
• A MISS for visitors to Rocky Gap and other state parks who place litter on the ground or fail to collect their trash before leaving. Large trash receptacles are provided and people should use them.
• A HIT for the 1959 graduates of Beall High School, which met to collectively celebrate their 80th birthday at a luncheon at the Hen House Restaurant.
• A HIT for Allegany County Department of Social Services’ 21st annual Safe and Snug Program. During October, BB&T bank branches will collect new coats, jackets, sweatshirts, gloves, hats and scarves for needy students.
• A HIT for Dr. Matthew Allaway and his improved method for prostate biopsies. His PrecisionPoint process, which was approved by the FDA in 2017, has better cancer detection rates and an infection rate of nearly zero. It is being used in 29 states and 13 countries.
• A HIT for Kate Smith, a member of the Engage Mountain Maryland board since 2017 who is relocating to be closer to family and a new job. She was honored with a send-off picnic. Smith served a full term on the Oakland Town Council and helped established a local NAACP branch in Garrett County, the last Maryland county to do so.
• A HIT for planners of the South Cumberland Business and Civic Association Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween Parade. They are hoping to have the procession Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., after the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A HIT for the Times-News and its annual football previews. Sports Editor Jeff Landes, sportswriters Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski and photographer Steve Bittner put in a lot of time on the publications, on which readers have come to rely for information about players, coaches and schedules.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the 23-year-old Atlanta man who allegedly stole a mortuary van from a crematory parking lot, causing a body on a gurney to roll out of the open rear door. Kijon Griffin, 23, reportedly then led police on a chase and escaped immediate apprehension. Personnel on site were able to safely secure the deceased. The van became disabled after striking multiple vehicles and blowing a tire. The suspect then fled the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods, avoiding capture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.