Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the valuable America’s VetDogs program, through which canines are trained as service animals for disabled military veterans. Three Labrador retrievers currently are in the program at Western Correctional Institution, eventually learning approximately 100 commands.
• A HIT for the Garrett County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99, which memorialized late Deputy David G. Livengood and his police dog, Sarge, who were killed in the line of duty in 1979 in Oakland.
• A HIT for students and graduates who contributed to Expressions, the Allegany College of Maryland literary magazine. Copies are available at the main ACM campus on Willowbrook Road.
• A HIT for the contractors and workers who built the new Maryland State Police Barrack C at the corner of National Highway and Cupler Drive in LaVale. The design and craftsmanship are excellent. The new police headquarters should provide decades of service.
• A MISS for the suspect, a former local man, who allegedly embezzled more than $1 million from an elderly client’s retirement account. U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah L. Boardman referred to the allegations as “a heartless scheme.” We would agree with that characterization.
• A HIT for Henry Crawford, a student at Flintstone Elementary School who won third place in the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division’s poster contest. The school received five trees for Arbor Day and a forester taught fifth-graders how to properly care for them.
• A MISS for the nincompoops who have ruined rest rooms at Constitution Park and Jaycees Field, as well as causing thousands of dollars in damage to the flower and plant inventory and other property at Downtown Dollar at the busy Dingle intersection. We will never understand why some people are driven to commit vandalism, a senseless and selfish act.
• A HIT for the Rocky Gap Golf Course, which is 20 years old this month, and the players who have competed there during that time. The challenging links were designed by Jack Nicklaus, one of the sport’s greatest champions, and remain a popular attraction.
• A HIT for Dr. Chris Haas, an intervention cardiologist at UPMC Western Maryland, who was recognized for exceptional participation in the hospital’s Service Excellence Challenge for April, known as the STAR program. He was the first recipient of the new recognition.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the airline passenger who is facing charges after he was spotted snorting a white substance on a flight, refused to wear a mask and acted aggressively toward other passengers and members of the flight crew. His behavior apparently forced the JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco to divert its course and land at an airport prior to reaching its destination. The passenger was allegedly spotted carrying a bag full of a white substance from which he snorted. He also reportedly made stabbing motions toward fellow passengers, yelled racist slurs and made inappropriate comments to female passengers. He was also spotted not wearing shoes as he walked up and down the aisle. The flight was diverted to Minneapolis, where the man was handed over to law enforcement officers.
