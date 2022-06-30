Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Nancy Mizak, a 20-year active duty U.S. Air Force veteran and brain cancer survivor, who rode her bike with the 2 Wheel Escapes, a crew of bicyclist cancer survivors from Pittsburgh to Cumberland to celebrate their triumph over the disease.
• A HIT for the former Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Garrett County’s first and only Black church, which will soon have a new home in the Bethel Center, on the site of the Calvary Tabernacle Oakland Apostolics church.
• A HIT for the Grantsville Lions Club, which held the annual Grantsville Days celebration at Grantsville Park last weekend. The event featured a parade, entertainment, vendors, activities for children and fireworks.
• A HIT for Robert Lee “Rocky” Reed Jr., a former Cumberland Police Department lieutenant and now member of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, who was named the Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year, during the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Annual Convention and Conference in Ocean City.
• A HIT for Mineral County Public School students and staff, who will soon have access to WVU Medicine clinicians through a new partnership between the school system and Potomac Valley Hospital. At last month’s Board of Education meeting, members voted to approved a memorandum of understanding with the hospital that will permit the opening of school-based health care centers.
• A HIT for Moorefield, West Virginia, as a German packaging company, officials announced, is investing $48 million in a plant in the town. The company, Papier-Mettler, acquired the industrial building last month, its first in the United States. It manufactures packaging from paper.
• A MISS for Circuit Court Judge James Courrier, who Tuesday granted eminent domain to the town of Ridgeley for property it previously agreed to split with the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department for construction of a new station. Ridgeley officials reneged on an agreement the RVFD and former town council had come to.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to an Attica, New York, couple that brought a raccoon to a pet store to shop for pet food and supplies. The man and woman each face a $500 fine after a worker in the store told the authorities of the raccoon. The Department of Environmental Conservation was alerted about the raccoon and of it potentially carrying rabies. Raccoons are considered a dangerous wild animal because they can carry and transmit rabies. The couple were charged with possession of a wild animal and assessed fines. The raccoon was tested for rabies and euthanized.
