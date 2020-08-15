Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Emma Carr, who was selected as 2020 Miss Garrett County Agriculture sponsored by the local farm bureau. She is the daughter of Rodney and Staci Carr of Accident.
• A HIT for Charles Berton “Bert” Mulligan, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who fought in the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima. The American victory in the 36-day engagement to capture the island has special significance as we mark the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender and V-J Day.
• A HIT for Melinda Kelleher, who has been named as new Main Street manager and executive director of the Downtown Development Commission. She brings a wealth of experience to the position and we wish her all the best as she works to breathe new life into the city’s primary business district.
• A HIT for Steve Green of High Mountain Sports in Garrett County, who was chosen by the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce as the winner of the 2020 Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award.
• A MISS for people who insist on parking in fire lanes in front of businesses, areas clearly marked as being for emergency vehicles only. Police officers on patrol should adopt a zero-tolerance approach to these selfish individuals.
• A HIT for singer Terah Lynn, who recently released her second single, “Not So Nice.” The Westernport native did so despite studio closures, quarantines and a monthlong battle with COVID-19.
• A HIT for Emilia Germain of Oakland, who participated in the 31st annual High School Summer Math-Science-Technology Institute, conducted in a virtual format for the first time this year.
• A HIT each for Slug Armstrong and John Blank, both of Frostburg, who continue to excel in senior golf ranks.
• A HIT for Zack Alkire, the new head varsity football coach at Fort Hill High School. The global pandemic has delayed the start of the season, but Alkire is ready to lead the Sentinels to victory when play resumes.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Chinese businessman living in the United States who has ordered production of the world’s most expensive coronavirus mask from an Israeli jewelry company. The 18-karat white gold, diamond-encrusted face covering has a price tag of $1.5 million, said designer Isaac Lev, owner of the Yvel company. Weighing over half a pound, it will be nearly 100 times that of a typical surgical mask.
