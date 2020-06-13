Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
A HIT for James N. “Jim” Goldsworthy, better known as Goldy, a 50-year employee of the Cumberland Times-News who died suddenly last weekend of natural causes. Goldy served as reporter and editor over his lengthy newspaper career, covering numerous beats and earning top industry awards for his work. He received his degree in journalism from West Virginia University and was proud to gather and disseminate the news. He was an advocate for veterans of the armed forces, especially for those who served during the Vietnam War. Rest in peace, old friend.
A HIT for Kelli Kirchner of Living Waters Ministry, for asking area residents to pray for the United States. Kirchner, a coordinator of the National Day of Prayer, asked people to step outside their homes on June 7 to pray for Americans who are hurting and for comfort. “Now is a time when some things can only be healed by prayer.” We’ll say amen to that.
A HIT for residents who have been volunteering to spruce up the Queen City through the Let’s Beautify Cumberland! program. Ed Mullaney, a charter member of the group that got its start in 1996 who now co-chairs the effort with Ginny Decker, said people responded to a recent request on Facebook.
A MISS for J.C. Penney, which plans to close its store at Country Club Mall in LaVale, putting more local residents out of work. Although it’s a business decision, we’re disappointed to see the last anchor store leaving the shopping complex. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, the largest retailer to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The company plans to permanently close nearly a third of its stores in the next two years.
A HIT for Nettie Kelly, who will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 17. Now a resident of the Egle Nursing and Rehab Center, she and her husband William owned and operated Kellys Tavern in Lonaconing for many years and is well known to citizens in the Georges Creek community.
A HIT for the Maryland State Arts Council, which has agreed to provide $4,000 in emergency grant funding to The Embassy Theatre to defray income lost to canceled programming during the coronavirus outbreak. The arts council has approved $1 million for 64 arts organizations and 61 independent artists. The Embassy is the only recipient of emergency arts funds in Allegany County.
A HIT for Haley McCrobie, a recent graduate of Southern Garrett High School who now works at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home. She was in the certified nursing assistant program through Allied Health at Southern when she “felt pulled to do this.” She began working at the facility at the beginning of March with special permission, and became a certified CNA on May 15.
OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is a Florida man who is facing felony charges after police said he let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told her to speed because he wanted to be a “cool father” — even though he is not her dad.
He told the arresting officer that he is friends with the girl’s mother and that the girl and her friend were staying with him for a few days, according to court records.
He said the girl had asked earlier in the day if she could drive his Jeep, so he thought “it would be cool” and that he was trying to be a “cool father,” the police report said. The suspect also told officers he had been drinking.
