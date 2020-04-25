Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Allegany County’s 911 dispatchers, who handled nearly 170,000 calls in 2019 at the Allegany County Joint Communications Center — about 460 every 24 hours. (See: “Allegany County’s 911 dispatchers,” April 18 Times-News, Page 2A.)
• A HIT for Jennifer Flinn, who has been appointed principal of Bishop Walsh School. She is a 1999 graduate of the school and has been dean and assistant principal of the school for four years.
• A HIT for Marino C. Alvarez, a 1959 graduate of Bruce High School, who was recently inducted into the West Virginia University College of Education and Human Services Hall of Fame and received the Distinguished Alumnus Award for 2019. (See: “Bruce High graduate ...,” April 19 Times-News, Page 3B.)
• A HIT for the 20 Garrett College paramedic students whose classes were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, but have volunteered their services to help staff ambulances and provide patient care in Garrett and Allegany counties. (See: “Paramedic class on hold ...,” April 24 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A HIT for Maryland’s first lady, Yumi Hogan, who led the negotiations that resulted in the state getting 500,000 COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea, something that will help get Maryland on the road back to normalcy.
• A HIT for Cumberland’s mayor and City Council, who created a $106,000 fund to help the city’s small business owners who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic-related business shutdowns. (See: “City to create ...,” April 22, and “Comptroller praises ...,” April 23, Times-News Page 1A.)
• A HIT for City Electric Supply Cumberland and its contractors, Stevens Electrical Inc. and Dave’s Communications, which have teamed up with local restaurants to donate 200 meals to health care workers and first responders across Western Maryland. (See: Health care workers ...,” April 24 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A HIT for Derek Stephen, who was named Keyser High School’s head football coach. He had been an assistant coach under Sean Biser, who resigned to take a new position. (See: “Derek Stephen named ...,” April 23 Times-News, Page 1B.)
• A HIT for the Rev. Thomas J. Hudson, who has been appointed priest in charge at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Mount Savage. (See: “Hudson to lead ...,” April 21 Times-News, Page 6A.
• A HIT for the Garrett County residents who have been making and donating face coverings and masks for use in the county. For information on how to do this, go to www.garretthealth.org/community and click on Masks. (See: “Garrett residents making ...,” April 21 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• OUR DOLTS OF THE WEEK (although we sympathize with them) are the South African man who tried to smuggle his girlfriend from one province to another in the trunk of his car to evade coronavirus lockdown regulations. He was arrested and so was the girlfriend, who said she “consented to be smuggled.” Travel between cities and provinces is banned except for “essential” purposes.
Editor’s note: If you know of people who are doing what they can to make other people’s day a little brighter during these troubled times, feel free to share it with us by email at ctn@times-news.com.
