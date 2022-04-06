Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Crellin Elementary School, in Garrett County, for using the farm it started on campus to teach students valuable life skills and good farming practices.
• A HIT for Phil Douthitt, who will assume the role of dean of Academic Affairs at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser. Douthitt is taking over on July 1 for current dean Gregory Ochoa, who is resigning effective June 30. “He has earned the confidence and respect of the campus community as a thoughtful and thorough leader. We know he will immediately provide stability to the academic community. We appreciate the service and leadership of Dr. Ochoa over the past five years and wish him much success on his next journey,” said WVU Vice Provost Paul Kreider.
• A HIT for Robin Bissell, a local family doctor, and the church-based mission trip to Marty, South Dakota, she runs, which had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The trip will resume and take place July 9-17.
• A HIT for Lt. Irvin A. Buskirk Jr., who recently retired after enjoying a 40-year career with the Frostburg Police Department. Buskirk served in the military and joined the police department post service.
• A MISS for the deal falling through that would have changed ownership of the historic building at 19 Frederick St. over to a local businessman. The agreement would have apparently led to the creation of a beverage and hospitality business.
• A HIT for Gov. Larry Hogan, who approved a new congressional map Monday, which represents an improvement from the previous map thrown out by a judge for being the “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.”
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the 60-year-old Magdeberg, Germany, man who allegedly got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 90 times as part of a scheme to sell forged vaccination cards with real batch numbers to people who did not want to get vaccinated themselves. The man went to vaccination centers around Saxony for months getting jabbed until the police caught him. He was ultimately caught after showing up to the same vaccination center two days in a row. It is unknown yet what the impact of having received 90 COVID-19 vaccines will have on him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.