Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Imagination Library of Allegany County, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary of distributing free books to nearly 2,000 children monthly.
• A HIT for Jeffrey F. Silka, the next city administrator for Cumberland. With years of experience under his belt, the Monroeville, Pennsylvania, resident was selected from a group of candidates in a national search.
• A MISS for Blind Industries and Services of Maryland, which is closing its textile sewing and manufacturing plant on Paca Street on Oct. 29. The move will affect about 46 salaried and hourly employees. Another blow for Cumberland.
• A HIT for Cadence Natividad, who was named as Miss Poppy 2021-22 by the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 71. The eighth-grader at Southern Garrett Middle School will represent the group in patriotic observances and community parades, including the Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade. She is organizing an event to provide holiday gifts to residents who may not otherwise receive presents.
• A HIT for Gail Beeman, who retired from the Allegany County Department of Social Services with nearly 38 years of service.
• A HIT for Allegany County and its hazardous household waste collection Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the county fairgrounds. It’s great for residents to be able to safely dispose of old nonlatex paint, batteries, pesticides, chemicals and other items.
• A HIT for Paige Durr, who received the West Virginia University Potomac State College Dulin Memorial Scholarship. She is an exercise physiology major who wants to become a physician’s assistant.
• A HIT for Valery Broadwater, volleyball coach at Mountain Ridge High School, who has notched the 300th win of her career.
• A HIT for members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Frostburg, who collected items to support the Family Crisis Resource Center, a domestic abuse shelter.
• A HIT for Isaac Scritchfield, a senior at Calvary Christian Academy and a member of the boys soccer team, who recently scored his 100th goal.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is whomever is responsible for leaving a mannequin from a movie shoot on the side of a cliff at a California beach. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said witnesses at Hope Ranch Beach called 911 to report a woman appeared to be clinging to the rocks without proper climbing gear. Firefighters arrived with trucks, drones and utility vehicles, but the would-be rescuers soon discovered the “woman” was actually a lifelike dummy. The department said the witnesses did the right thing by calling 911.
