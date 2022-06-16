Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Garrett College, which played host to the annual Mid-Atlantic Compact Wildfire Training Academy. The event included over 170 participants from Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Delaware and Virginia. The classes taught firefighters how to handle wildfire conditions.
• A HIT for Brian White, a history teacher at Allegany High School, and his students, for their work on the “Allegany: The American High School Experience” exhibit, which will be on display at Allegany Museum from July 2 to July 30.
• A HIT for T.J. Coleman, of the Aubrey Stewart Project, and a group of Keyser Middle School students, who have put together a sign honoring the life of Keyser native and songwriter Jack Rollins. The songwriter is responsible for such famous songs as “Frosty the Snowman,” “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” and “Smokey the Bear.” The sign will go up on Harley O’Staggers Drive.
• A HIT for Rocky Gap State Park, which hosted its first Art in the Park and Outdoor Festival last weekend.
• A HIT for Western Maryland Scenic Railroad CEO Wes Heinz, who celebrates one year in the position this month. Since Heinz was hired, WMSR has managed to get Baldwin steam engine No. 1309 back on the rails; the behemoth is the largest compound mallet steam locomotive currently operating in the world. Prior to Heinz’s arrival, the locomotive went through a seven-year restoration odyssey.
• A MISS for this week’s heat wave, which descended on the region after wrecking havoc across the southern and Midwest regions of the United States. Along with the heat, storms left hundreds of thousands of people in Ohio without power for days and, in Oddessa, Texas, residents were without water for days.
• A HIT for West Virginia, which is running a program that offers $20,000 in cash and incentives to remote workers for moving to the state and is currently taking applications.
• A HIT for everyone involved in the groundbreaking of the new Frankfort Elementary School, which will serve northern Mineral County, West Virginia, students. Local dignitaries broke ground on the new school on Wednesday.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to Jinhuan Chen, a commercial bus driver in Boston, who was charged with 38 counts of reckless endangerment Tuesday after blacking out while driving a bus. Chen was eating gummies that he says he did not realize were THC gummies. Chen was driving on Interstate 95, when he stopped the bus on the side of the road. Police arrived and found Chen unconscious in the driver’s seat with a bag of Smokies Edibles Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews laying next to him.
