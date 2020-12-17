Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for all those who freed up government funding for projects that included rehabilitation and restoration of the Casselman River Bridge, a historic span near the Penn Alps complex in Grantsville. Built in 1813, the stone-arch bridge is one of the oldest in the country and deserving of preservation.
• A HIT for Lauren Heilig, who is the new membership development manager for the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce. She is a lifelong resident of Garrett County.
• A HIT for the Frostburg State University Police, whose officers took part in “No-Shave November” again this year and raised $785 to benefit Landen Richie, a 10-year-old with a rare genetic disorder.
• A HIT each for Catherine Cessna and Jackson Miller, students at Bishop Walsh School who received scholarships from the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Cumberland Council No. 586.
• A MISS for the three men charged with illegally hunting deer in Garrett County, especially an antlerless albino deer, which was shot on private property from a vehicle. The men fled and the meat was never harvested.
• A HIT for organizers of Santa Claus and his Friends, the Nutcrackers, a free holiday-themed display at the James R. Thrasher Carriage Museum on Frostburg’s Depot Street. Residents may view the showcase through the front doors daily form 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 2.
• A HIT for Michele Walker, who has been named interim director of the County United Way effective Jan. 1. She has been with CUW since 1997 and would likely make a fine permanent director for the charitable organization.
• A HIT for WoodmenLife chapters, nearly 800 in all, which answered to call to assist local organizations with COVID-19 relief efforts. Member collectively donated $316,583 as part of a national push to help nonprofits like food pantries and homeless shelters.
• A HIT for Julie Hare Perrey, a former local resident who has been appointed as chief mission integration officer and vice chancellor for the Diocese of Nashville, Tennessee. She was a parishioner at St. Patrick Catholic Church and graduated from Fort Hill High School in 1980. She still has family in the Cumberland area.
• A HIT for Del. Gary Howell, a Mineral County, West Virginia, Republican, who has been named speaker pro tempore for the state’s House of Delegates. As such, he will preside over floor sessions if the speaker is not available to do so.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the 18-year-old driver who decorated his car for the holidays, with numerous strands of multicolored Christmas lights running along the sides of the vehicle. The Wisconsin State Patrol issued a warning to festive motorists about excessively decking out their cars after a trooper pulled him over. The state patrol posted a photo on Facebook with the post, “A trooper in the Northeast Region recently stopped this car. Although she gave them credit for the creativity, she advised the driver it is not legal to operate on the road.” The driver, Tyler Kamholz, said he was inspired by similarly decorated cars he saw online. The trooper let him go with a warning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.