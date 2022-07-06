Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the 51 kids who participated in Derby Day last weekend in Frostburg, making the 45th annual Fourth of July weekend event a success.
• A HIT for Jackson “Jack” Hawkins of LaVale, who was recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee. Hawkins graduated magna cum laude as a member of Beta Sigma Kappa, an honorary scholastic fraternity for students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement.
• A HIT for Allegany County officials, who recently announced the 12 recipients of nearly $2 million in grant awards for renovation projects. The money is part of the Invest Allegany initiative the county set up in January.
• A HIT for George P. Pelecanos, who was named the Maryland Writers’ Association’s Writer’s Round Table’s writer of the month for July.
• A HIT for Baltimore Street Access Project, better known as the downtown mall redevelopment project, which city officials think will be out to bid on Aug. 1. The project has had a long runway up to this moment.
• A HIT for the Northrop Grumman Corp., which announced this week that it is adding a 113,000 square-foot missile-producing facility to its Rocket Center, W.Va., campus. This expansion will bring good paying jobs to the area and increase the tax bases in both Mineral and Allegany counties.
• A MISS for people who walk on the road rather than the sidewalk. We’ve seen an uptick in pedestrians walking on the road or letting their pets walk on the busy streets around town. We want everyone, especially our furry friends, to be safe and out of harm’s way.
• A HIT for Donna Gibson, who was named the executive director of the Friends of Flight 93 organization on Wednesday.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the 44-year-old Florida woman, who brought her infant grandchild, and cocaine and heroin to a visit at the DeSoto Correctional Institution. Guards searched the woman, as they do visitors at the prison, and found around 100 grams of drugs. DeSoto County sheriff’s deputies arrested her and searched her car, wherein they found 687 more grams of drugs. The baby was turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families and the woman was charged with a bevy of crimes, from trafficking drugs to child abuse/neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.
