Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Shane Riggs and everyone involved with the production of Allegany Magazine, the Times-News’ sister publication, and for its faithful readers. It was named Magazine of the Year by parent company CNHI in March, and corporate leaders were in Cumberland Wednesday to present a trophy to Riggs and publisher Robert Forcey. A luncheon followed.
• A HIT for Dana Bridges, who was recently promoted to the newly created full-time position of events and promotions coordinator for FrostburgFirst.
• A HIT for the living memorial established at Larenim Park to honor deceased West Virginians who served in the U.S. armed forces. The monument opened to the public in June, consisting of 55 apple trees, one for each county in the Mountain State, with a Golden Delicious sapling representing Mineral. Military identification dog tags hang at the site.
• A HIT for Cathy McKenzie of Cresaptown Eagles Auxiliary 2883, who was elected as state madam president for Maryland for 2021-2022 during the state convention held recently at the local club.
• A HIT for the Garrett County Health Department’s Play Hard, Live Clean campaign, a healthy lifestyle initiative designed to encourage young people from kindergarten to graduation from high school to make wise choices.
• A HIT for organizers and participants in Derby Day, a Fourth of July tradition in Frostburg. The cars steered by children are timed as they run down Main Street to the cheers of people lining the thoroughfare. COVID-19 forced cancellation of the event last summer. Next year will mark Derby Day’s 45th anniversary.
• A HIT for Columbia Gas of Maryland and its ongoing efforts to replace aging natural gas lines in the region. By upgrading that infrastructure, the utility has shown its commitment to safety and efficiency. The end result will likely be higher rates, if sought and approved by the state’s Public Service Commission, but any increase should be offset by the public’s peace of mind.
• A HIT for Garrett Post 71/214, which captured the Western Maryland Mountain Classic American Legion championship. The team defeated La Plata Post 82 by a score of 18-6 in the title game.
• A HIT for the We Are Fort Hill Committee and others involved in the recently rebuilt and rededicated memorial to men who died in World War II. The monument, situated between the high school and the Greenway Avenue Stadium, pays tribute to 38 Fort Hill students who made the ultimate sacrifice.
• A HIT for former Frostburg State University swimmer Zach Shattuck, a 2018 graduate of FSU, who has qualified to compete in the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics Games Aug. 24 through Sept. 5.
• A HIT for Allegany College of Maryland, Frostburg State University and Garrett College, the presidents of which recently signed an agreement enhancing transfer of students between the institutes of higher learning.
• A HIT for Samantha Wilt, who has been named to the Maryland FFA state officer team. A resident of Grantsville, Wilt is serving as statewide secretary for the organization.
• A HIT for First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union, which is bringing financial literacy education to more than 4,000 students and residents in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia through free access to Bonzai, a award-winning online program and content library.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the driver who was pulled over by a California Highway Patrol officer when he noticed an unusual visual obstruction on the hood, a large satellite dish mounted right in front of the windshield. An online post said the officer asked the driver if the satellite dish impeded their view, and the person responded: “Only when I make right turns.” The CHP did not say whether the driver was ticketed or released with a warning.
