Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the annual Heritage Days Festival, which returned last weekend brimming with reenactors, arts, crafts, live music and more. Brief spurts of rain did little to dim the festive atmosphere.
• A HIT for the Downtown Development Commission, which will resume in-person meetings after a nearly two-year hiatus. The hybrid format will allow for attendants to be more active participants.
• A HIT for city officials, after it was announced Tuesday that contractor bids on the Baltimore Street Access Project would open this upcoming Wednesday.
• A HIT for the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, which returned to the rails Thursday after crews replaced about 400 feet of damaged track near the railroad’s train yard. Damage to the rails was discovered Sept. 8 following a period of heavy rain.
• A MISS for the U.S. Postal Service after an Inspector General’s Office report showed that service in the region got worse after the postal service consolidated the Cumberland mail sorting center in 2014.
• A HIT for the Allegany County Health Department, which put on the Recovery and Wellness Walk Wednesday afternoon on the track at Allegany College of Maryland in observation of Recovery Month.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to a North Dakota woman, who walked into a bar in Maddock, North Dakota, carrying a raccoon. The situation lead to health officials releasing a warning to those who had contact with the animal about possible rabies exposure. The local resident brought the animal into the bar during happy hour, said Cindy Smith, a bartender at Maddock Bar, when there were about 10 people in the saloon. The woman was asked to leave, and eventually did, but not before showing the animal off to the various customers in the bar. The raccoon was well behaved, said Smith.
