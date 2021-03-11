Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for James H. “Jay” Carter, husband of former Piedmont, West Virginia, resident Brigit M. Weaver-Carter, the niece of Freda Taylor Fisher and Fred Taylor of Piedmont and Leola Stewart of Keyser, West Virginia. Carter, a physician assistant, was the subject of a Black History Month blog written by the Duke Department of Neurosurgery.
• A HIT for Preston County Music and Arts Festival organizers, who have expanded the scope of the event to include artists, musicians and vendors from Taylor County.
• A HIT for Del McCoury and his family for their decision to postpone DelFest until September at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. The nation is slowly winning its fight against COVID-19, but May would have still been too soon.
• A MISS for people yelling profanities in public places, setting poor examples for children.
• A HIT for Allegany College of Maryland and its local Finish HerStory Community Artifact Day, which is being held March 13 in the main campus library on Willowbrook Road. Residents are encouraged to bring in letters, diaries, pictures and articles related to voting, the women’s suffrage movement and civil rights. ACM staff will scan photos and information about marches, meeting minutes, letters recounting local activities and related materials or memorabilia.
• A HIT for Amy Kreitz, who was named as president and CEO for Unified Community Connections effective May 29. The nonprofit agencies supports people with disabilities.
• A HIT for former Cumberland Fire Department Capt. Buzz Davis, who retired March 1 with 26 years of service.
• A HIT for the Calvary Christian Academy girls basketball team, which captured the Mason Dixon Christian Conference championship for the third consecutive season.
• A HIT for the effort to install a plaque at Lefty Grove Park to explain to visitors the significance of a replica of the first electronic scoreboard in baseball history that stands at the memorial to the pitcher. It represents the scoreboard in Fenway Park, and the boxscore displayed on it is from a game Grove pitched against the Yankees on Aug. 3, 1933.
• A HIT for Frostburg and its plans for a Spring Arts Walk on April 24.
• A HIT for Don and Pam Ward and their 40th anniversary as local Chick-fil-A franchise owners and operators.
• A HIT for Joe Headley, who has been named 2020 Employee of the Year at National Jet. Co. in LaVale. He also earned the honor in 2018.
• A HIT each for Cumberland Theatre and the Embassy Theatre, both of which are resuming live performances.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the driver pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol, which shared a photo from a traffic stop in which a trooper discovered the motorist was sitting on a camping chair. Troopers posted the photo on Twitter, explaining that the vehicle had been stopped by a trooper from the North Central Region. The vehicle was pulled over for an “equipment violation,” the tweet said. “On his approach, the trooper noticed the vehicle was not equipped with seats and the driver was seated in a camping chair,” the state patrol tweeted. The tweet did not say whether the driver was ticketed or given a warning.
