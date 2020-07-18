Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Jamie Rodeheaver of the Western Regional Office, who was named the recipient of the 2019 James C. Robertson Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year award. Rodeheaver was nominated by his supervisor, Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. Rodeheaver was cited for his achievements during the year, including 18 initial investigations. He led the agency’s sworn staff by conducting 343 fire safety inspections, almost double the next highest number of inspections performed by a deputy in 2019.
• A HIT each for Paul Green and Dave Christopher, who have been chosen as this year’s Deeds, Not Words award recipients by the We Are Fort Hill Committee. The men have shown their devotion to Fort Hill High School in many ways.
• A HIT for Hannah Willetts, who served as class orator for the Allegany High School Class of 2020, something she will always remember, not only for the honor, but for the circumstances this year.
• A MISS for the woman accused of abandoning three children alongside Interstate 68 in Garrett County. People accused of breaking the law are innocent of all charges until proven guilty, but if she did drop them off beside a busy highway the judge should throw the book at her — and get her the help she seems to need.
• A HIT each for Natalia Buta and Bill Mandicott at Frostburg State University. Buta is an associate professor in the Kinesiology and Recreation Department. She was honored with FSU’s Outstanding Faculty Award. Mandicott, assistant vice president for student and community involvement, received the Outstanding Student Organization Advisor Award. The awards were presented during a virtual celebration.
• A HIT for the congregation of Pennsylvania’s Four Point Harmony Charge, consisting of Hyndman, Palo Alto, Cooks Mill and Wellersburg United Methodist churches, which will hold a peach festival Aug. 1 at the Palo Alto United Methodist pavilion. We think it sounds like a deliciously good time.
• A HIT to Matthew B. “Matt” Miller, who has been selected to serve as the next executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. after the departure on Sept. 1 of Paul Kelly Jr. Miller has been the CEDC’s economic development specialist since the nonprofit organization was founded in 2015.
• A HIT for The Indie on Main in Keyser, West Virginia, a multiuse performing and visual arts space that has scheduled music and other events with public health guidelines in place.
• A HIT for the Allegany County commissioners, who have shown their support for a proposed solar energy facility near Frostburg. Even better, the array would be built on 113 acres of land that was reclaimed after surface mining for coal. How fitting: Renewable energy from a nonrenewable source.
• A HIT to the Garrett College students who found zebra mussels on a boat about to be launched into Deep Creek Lake, thereby helping stop the spread of the invasive and destructive creatures.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the California man who tried to sell forged artwork to a South Florida gallery. Philip Righter, 43, was sentenced to five years in prison by a federal judge in Miami. He made the forgeries appear legitimate by creating letters that falsely certified their authenticity and elaborate backstories to establish their provenance. He was asking more than $1 million for the fakes, which were seized by the FBI.
