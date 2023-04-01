Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Randy Jarrett, who was named head women’s soccer coach at Allegany College of Maryland. Jarrett also serves as the assistant men’s soccer coach. Jarrett, who has 12 years of coaching experience, played soccer at Boonsboro High School.
• A HIT for the recent graduates of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Allegany! Rising Class of 2023. This year’s class is composed of 23 high school juniors from Fort Hill, Allegany, Mountain Ridge, Career Center, Bishop Walsh and Calvary Christian Academy.
• A HIT for Lydia Vassiliadi, a junior at Bishop Walsh School, who was selected by 4-H officials to attend the launch of a challenge to end hunger and build healthy communities at the White House last week. As a middle school student, Vassiliadi and her 4-H Food Team collected 914 pounds of donated produce from the Cumberland Farmers Market for the Union Rescue Mission.
• A MISS for drivers sitting in traffic Wednesday on South Mechanic Street in Cumberland, attempting to turn left onto Baltimore Street. Water line repairs near the Kensington-Algonquin forced one-way traffic around the work area, causing large backups. Impatient drivers were honking horns and cursing at fellow motorists who they thought weren’t obeying the traffic signal when, in fact, the intersection was blocked by traffic waiting to be directed through the work zone.
• A HIT for Mark Boucot, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Garrett Regional Medical Center and WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital, who was named a Top Rural Hospital CEO to Know by Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading health care publication, for the second year in a row.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to a Massachusetts man who was convicted of helping steal millions of dollars from hundreds of people in online romance scams. Thirty-year-old Kofi Osei and his alleged accomplices from 2016 to 2020 targeted mostly older people seeking companionship by creating fake online dating profiles, prosecutors said. The scheme received more than $8 million in proceeds, $4 million of which went directly into accounts that Osei opened and controlled. He was recently sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison.
