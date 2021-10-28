Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Frostburg Holiday Lamppost Committee, which will decorate the Mountain City’s primary business district along Main Street with festive greenery for the 14th year. Members of the Frostburg House and Garden Club, with assistance from dedicated merchants and residents, fill the same permanent metal baskets with flowers for the spring and summer months.
• A HIT for youngsters at George’s Creek Elementary School who took part in Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities, conducting a change drive and T-shirt sale. The children raised more than $1,100 for the Pink Ladies Team in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.
• A HIT for Mount Savage Middle School students who, through the annual Judy Carter Memorial Walk, raised over $1,800 to Resources for Independence, an organization that helps local residents with disabilities live more independently.
• A HIT for Chuck Koelker, who served as marshal for the annual South Cumberland Business and Civic Association Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween Parade. A lifelong Cumberland native, Koelker is a retired city firefighter who has been president of Toys for Happiness for nearly 20 years. He’s also president of the board of directors of the Western Maryland Food Bank and president of the board of directors of Potomac Federal Credit Union.
• A MISS for people who misbehave at public events like the Halloween parade. Residents who push and jostle others, smoke and vape in close proximity and insist on using foul language can ruin the experience, not to mention setting a bad example for any children in their charge.
• A HIT for Calvary Christian Academy and its fourth annual Calvary Cares Day. Parents and volunteers from American Woodmark helped pupils pack 20,000 meals for local churches and other nonprofit organizations.
• A HIT for Marissa Earle, a native of Petersburg, West Virginia, who was named as the first recipient of the Climb Higher award at WVU-Potomac State College. Faculty and staff members will nominate students for the new recognition each month during the academic year.
• A HIT for the Garrett County Community Action Committee, which has obtained a new vehicle for its Meals on Wheels food delivery program.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Colorado hiker who wandered off a trail and got lost, but ignored repeated phone calls from rescuers because the hiker didn’t recognize the number, officials said. The person started hiking Mount Elbert from the South Trailhead on Oct. 18 around 9 a.m., Lake County Search and Rescue said. The hiker did not return by evening. Five rescue team members searched for the hiker until early the next morning but were unsuccessful. The missing hiker finally showed up at their place of lodging around 9:30 a.m. and the search was called off.
