Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for high school football, which returned to the region, kicking off the new season Friday night in Allegany and Garrett counties and a week ago in West Virginia.
• A HIT for Bob Candy, who is closing his Tri-State Zoological Park in October after nearly 20 years in business.
• A HIT for Grow West MD, which secured additional space in the Riverside Industrial Park on Kelly Road from the Allegany County Commission to expand its operation in the area. The medical cannabis company operates out of a portion of the former Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. plant. The agreement is for four years with the option to buy the property at the end of the contract.
• A HIT for Mineral County 911 dispatchers, who will soon have the ability to see the location of some calls, even before first responders arrive, thanks to technology from Prepared Live, a company that enables dispatchers to send a link to callers to access their live video.
• A MISS for the supposed chicken thief who stole a 6-foot tall metal chicken from Jack Mongold’s yard in Moscow.
• A HIT for Par Mar Stores, an Ohio-based convenience store chain, which recently acquired four stores in Western Maryland, its first foray into the state. The group bought Best Price Market in McCoole, Fair Price Quick Stop in Westernport and Rite Price Quick Stop in Oakland from local business owner Ken Farley. It also purchased the former Route 135 Fuel Stop in Westernport.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, California, who pleaded guilty to smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing. Perez entered the plea on two counts of smuggling and one charge of wildlife trafficking. He used social media to organize and smuggle the animals to the country from Mexico and Hong Kong. Most of the animals were reptiles, including Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards.
