Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for William Hand, a regular Allegany Magazine contributor, who penned his own cookbook to celebrate 20 years as a food critic and writer. “Hand in the Kitchen” was released in late December and the hardcover version had reached the No. 7 spot in the top 100 Gastronomy and Cooking Essays section in the Amazon charts.
• A HIT for Heritage Days planners for their efforts to ensure that the popular street festival will continue this year, although it will be some months later than usual. The event is now planned for Sept. 9-12, rather than in June, with the expanded four-day schedule to include Allegany Museum’s Whiskey Rebellion activities.
• A HIT for Heather Baker, a certified nursing assistant, and Amy DeWitt, a radiologic technologist, who were selected as the Garrett Regional Medical Center 2020 Employees of the Year.
• A MISS for the “not my president” set, Americans who refuse to acknowledge our new commander in chief. Some local residents said it after President Donald Trump was elected, and now it is continuing for President Joe Biden. What they should be saying is, “I don’t like him, I didn’t vote for him, but he is our president.” This is Trump country, but the United States is our nation.
• A HIT for officials who decided to proceed with the Groundhog Day ceremony outside Cumberland City Hall on Feb. 2.
• A HIT for Corner Tavern & Cafe at the corner of Centre and Hanover streets, which was one of 13 small businesses across Maryland chosen to receive grant money through the Opportunity Zones initiative. Currently operating on a carry-out basis, owner Gregory Bender said the funds will be used to expand outdoor space. Bender has already greatly improved the property with upgrades inside and out.
• A HIT for the Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association, which delivered hundreds of stuffed animals that were donated to the group for nonprofits in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties that help children. Many of the plush toys were given to lfire companies to be distributed to youngsters.
• A HIT for Bill Pancake, a resident of Keyser, West Virginia, who received the John Campanius Holm Award from the National Weather Service. Pancake, who has been an official weather observer for over a quarter of a century, was one of 25 people earning the recognition.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is whomever is responsible for stealing a pair of 100-pound lion statues from an 87-year-old woman’s porch. Constance Hartman, of Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, said the lions were the symbols of her family restaurant when it operated from 1986 until 2003, and they have since adorned the front of her house. She said the lions were popular neighborhood landmarks. Hartman said her security cameras failed to record the theft, but she is hoping neighbors may have captured footage that will aid the investigation.
