Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Sarah Welsh, Allegany County Public Schools equity and student outcomes coordinator, who was selected for the 100 Sheroes Parade that will be featured during the 2020 Women’s Centennial Summit.
• A HIT for Resources for Independence, which has collaborated with local food pantries and other agencies to create and dispense emergency preparedness kits, which include bottled water, nonperishable food and toiletries.
• A HIT for residents of Maryland, who recently reached the top 10 areas in the nation for self-response for the 2020 Census. The 67.6% rate is better than the national rate of 63.4%
• A HIT for Cal Ripken Jr., who went public with his prostate cancer and surgery. The former Baltimore Orioles standout known as “The Iron Man” for his record streak of playing in 2,632 consecutive games, was hopeful that sharing his experience would make other men aware of the importance of good prostate health.
• A MISS for readers spreading outrageous claims and obvious rumors online, many politically motivated or related to the pandemic. Sharing inflammatory information that most intelligent people can discern is not factual is divisive and shameful. Reputable news outlets provide their sources and citizens should keep that in mind. Nonpartisan fact-checking sites include FactCheck.org, Annenberg Political Factcheck and Snopes.com.
• A HIT for Keyser High School’s golf team, which won a pair of matches over Frankfort in the first high school athletic event held since mid-March. The Golden Tornado has notched several other victories since then.
• A HIT for Judge Jeffrey S. Getty, who has been named as the new administrative judge for Allegany County and the Fourth Judicial Circuit (Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties), succeeding Judge W. Timothy Finan, who is retiring.
• A HIT for Arthur H. Gehauf Jr., who established the Marta Coulehan Gehauf Beautification Fund at the Community Trust Foundation.
• A HIT for Cmdr. Nicholas Meyers, a Cumberland native who is the commanding officer of The USS Idaho, a new nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarine.
• A HIT for all involved in the establishment and unveiling of a monument to the Black community of Brownsville/Park Avenue on the campus of Frostburg State University.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is whomever left an air-to-air missile at Lakeland Linder International Airport in central Florida. The unarmed French S-530 missile has been secured in a munition storage facility at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. Lt. Brandon Hanner, chief of media operations at MacDill, said typically weapons are taken to the explosives range and detonated. But this one is “too large to do that at MacDill,” so the disposal logistics are being planned out. The missile was found near Draken International, a defense contractor located at the airport. The discovery led to a partial evacuation of the transportation hub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.