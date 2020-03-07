Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A PROTECTED AND SERVED for Cumberland Police Sgt. William Anthony Rumgay, who has retired after 25 1/2 years of service, including 9 1/2 years as a narcotics investigator that led to more than 500 drug raids, hundreds of arrests and seizure of several hundred thousand dollars. He said two of the people he had locked up “contacted me and thanked me for intervening in their lives and helping them get straightened out.” (See: “Rumgay closes 25 years ...,” March 2 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A HIT for Calvary Christian Academy’s girls basketball team, which beat Takoma Academy 50-45 to win the Maryland Christian School District 1 state championship. Macy Ricker was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
• A WINNER, WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER for Rebekah Rhodes, a senior at Keyser High School and Mineral County Technical Center, who placed third in the nation in the chicken barbecue contest held as part of the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. She barbecued three chicken halves and gave an oral presentation on the poultry industry.
• A HIT for the fourth- and fifth-grade students at George’s Creek Elementary School, who collected 954 items for the Lonaconing Food Pantry: Vance Green, Mikayla Rump, Skylarr Spiker, Kayleigh Short, Kayden Vega, Tatum Kelly, Peyton Hartsfield, Wesley Young, Taylor Lamberson and Colby Fiorita.
• A WISH GRANTED for Ruth Bryant of Roxboro, North Carolina, who wanted to go to jail for her 100th birthday, and that happened when two Person County Sheriff’s deputies arrested her for indecent exposure. No details on the alleged offense were given. She was handcuffed to her walker and placed in the back seat of a cruiser, in which she said the seats were too low. When the deputies advised her not to resist arrest, she aimed a playful kick at one of them, who said “I’ve got a bad knee!” She replied “I’ve got two of them!” She had a mugshot taken, spent a few minutes in a jail cell, was given an orange “Person County Jail” shirt and was released to return to her assisted living center for a birthday party.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK HONORABLE MENTION is either the New Mexico woman who is charged with stealing a neighbor’s anatomical skeleton she said was making an offensive gesture toward her, or the neighbor who posed it with the middle finger on one hand pointed upward. It appeared to be the latest episode in a monthlong feud between the two. The skeleton is worth about $1,500 and has not been located.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK GRAND CHAMPION is the Texas man who was sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $1,000 and told to make restitution of $1,565 to a store for removing an ice cream container from its freezer, licking the contents and returning it to the freezer. The store had to replace all of its products in the freezer. The man videoed himself doing this and posted it on social media.
