• A HIT for Crellin Elementary, in Garrett County, which was named a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School on Earth Day. The award is given to schools that make an effort to reduce environmental impacts and energy costs and improve health and wellness. Crellin built the Sunshine Farm, which is used to teach students farming techniques and about sustainability.
• A HIT for Laurie Locascio, a Cumberland native, who was confirmed as the undersecretary for standards and technology at the Department of Commerce and sworn in last week.
• A HIT for city officials and the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., after the former Memorial Hospital property was transferred from the city to CEDC for residential real estate development. The plot has sat vacant since 2009.
• A HIT for FrostburgFirst, which is bringing artist and creators to downtown Frostburg today for the annual Spring Arts Walk from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The walk is a free self-guided tour around the city, full of craft vendors, artists and performers.
• A HIT for the Garrett County Health Department representatives, State’s Attorney Lisa Thayer Welch and other Stand Together Against Drug Abuse Consortium members, who attended the 2022 National Prescription Drug and Heroin Summit in Atlanta.
• A MISS for COVID-19 in Allegany County. After weeks of low case numbers, since April 15, cases have crept up again, which is in line with the national trend.
• A HIT for Eugene T. Frazier, a member of the Cumberland City Council, who was named to the board of trustees of Allegany College of Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Frazier to fill the board position left vacant by Joyce Lapp.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the Washington state woman who dropped her cellphone down the hole of an outhouse on top of Mount Walker in the Olympic National Forest outside of Seattle. The woman was using her phone when it fell in the toilet. When she tried to retrieve it, she became stuck in the hole. She was alone and headfirst in the hole for 10 to 15 minutes. Eventually, the woman managed to get her phone and call 911. Firefighters responded and managed to pull her from the hole.
