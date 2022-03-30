Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for West Virginia University Potomac State College in Keyser, for holding the Mineral County Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Festival last weekend. The event was open to K-12 students and encouraged interest in STEM.
• A HIT for Mineral County for demolishing the outdoor amphitheater at Larenim Park, taking a step toward the park’s renewal.
• A HIT for those involved in the creation of the $1,000 Averey Bridges scholarship, which was created in memory of the Mountain Ridge High School student-athlete who died in a car crash. Bridges played softball and had committed to play at Point Park University in Pittsburgh on a full scholarship. Any applicant must be a senior at Mountain Ridge, Fort Hill, Allegany, Bishop Walsh, Calvary Christian Academy, Northern Garrett, Southern Garrett, Keyser, Frankfort or Hope For Hyndman Charter School.
• A HIT for Brandon Sloan, who purchased the former silk mill located at East Railroad Street in Lonaconing. Sloan plans to renovate the historic landmark, which was built in 1907 and produced silk and rayon until 1957.
• A MISS for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who correctly vetoed economic development legislation due to technical errors and plans to call a special session of the legislature to fix them, but couldn’t call one to pause the state’s gas tax.
• A HIT for Allegany Magazine for being named Magazine of the Year in the 2021 Best of CNHI editorial awards contest for the second year in a row. The magazine was selected among 18 other publications in Division I of parent company CNHI LLC’s 22-state footprint.
• A HIT for the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization, which began its spring cleanup earlier this month. The work included planting and trimming trees, painting fences and setting up grave monuments.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to both Magnus Hanson-Heine, of Oxford, England, and the Oxford City Council for the petty mess surrounding a 25-foot-tall sculpture of a shark crashing through the roof of his house. Hanson-Heine loves the installation his late father put up, but thinks the council’s decision to make it a protected landmark goes against his father’s wishes when the sculpture was placed. The shark was originally installed without council approval and local officials attempted to have it removed at various times. By protecting the sculpture it undermines the shark’s significance as a symbol of defiance.
