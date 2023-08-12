Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week.
• A HIT for the Allegany High School softball team, which was selected for a record ninth area championship. The Campers finished the season with an 18-2 record and were a unanimous pick by area sportswriters. A HIT also goes to Alco pitcher Abi Britton, who was selected for the second straight year as Area Player of the Year.
• A HIT for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore for making his second visit to Western Maryland last week since taking office in January. While in Allegany County, Moore held a cabinet meeting at Rocky Gap Casino Resort, attended the Chamber of Commerce’s Crab Feast and visited the new Women’s Health Center of Maryland. The governor finished his visit with a tour of Deep Creek Lake State Park.
• A HIT for AHEC West, recently named one of five nationwide “Champions” for its Healing Allegany program. The award, presented by the Health Resources and Services Administration, recognized the program that promotes prevention, treatment and recovery from opioid addiction and substance misuse.
• A HIT for Terry Michels, who was recognized by the Allegany County Library System for a decade of service on the board of trustees. Michels was presented a plaque by trustee Sue Rudd and library system Executive Director John Taube.
• A MISS for Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos, who suspended popular play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown after he reported statistics from Baltimore’s dismal play in recent seasons against the Tampa Bay Rays during a MASN telecast. This is a year when the Orioles front office should be celebrating the first-place team’s success instead of punishing a respected sports journalist who was doing his job providing viewers with factual information.
• A HIT for Katrina Roxas, a 2022 nursing school graduate of West Virginia University Potomac State College, who had a research paper published in the Journal of American College Health earlier this year. Roxas’ work, “Homesickness among rural Appalachian university students,” grew from her experiences on the Keyser campus. Roxas immigrated from the Philippines to the United States in 2015.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the crew of an Iraqi Airways flight after a bear escaped from its crate in the cargo hold of an aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport. The airline said the bear was being flown from Baghdad to Dubai. The plane was reportedly an hour late in departing and passengers were asked to disembark until the animal could be sedated and removed. The incident is under investigation by Iraq’s prime minister, The Associated Press reported.
