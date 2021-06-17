Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Congress for passing legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. June 19 marks the date that the last enslaved people were freed following the end of the Civil War.
• A HIT for the Allegany Arts Council and its annual Mountain Maryland Plein Air Competition & Exhibition, which brings artists from across the country to paint outdoors in and around Cumberland. The COVID-19 pandemic knocked last year’s event off the calendar and it’s great to see easels and their owners set up here again.
• A HIT for the Allegany Çounty Animal Shelter, which unveiled its new building for dogs, which can house up to 50 canines at a time. Credit was given to state lawmakers for securing $500,000 in funding for the project in 2017. The no-kill shelter also receives money from county government and enjoys broad support from the community.
• A MISS for people pumping their own gasoline who think everyone within 50 yards should have to listen to their blaring music as they fill their tanks. It’s inconsiderate, if not infuriating, especially if the lyrics are laced with profanities and vulgar references to sex.
• A HIT for mural designer John D’Amico and and the 12 volunteers who painted a mural on the Romney Community Pool building. The outdoor artwork was completed in five weeks, using 40 different colors.
• A HIT for Jenna Kidwell, a registered nurse at Garrett Regional Medical Center and recipient of the hospital’s quarterly DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. She was nominated by a former patient who was admitted to the emergency room in serious condition. The patient commended Kidwell for her compassion and providing exceptional care. She exemplifies most people who choose to pursue a career in health care, dispensing kindness and empathy along with any necessary medicine or treatment.
• A HIT for members of the Mountain Ridge High School tennis team, which won the 1A West Region title.
• A HIT for the Garrett County Democrat Club, which is raising money to allow senior citizens to ride the Garrett Transit Service for free. They can get a lift to senior centers, meal sites and the new Senior Health and Fitness Club at Garrett College. The club seeded the Seniors on the Move initiative with a $1,000 donation, with a goal of $6,000, enough to fund transportation for a year.
• A HIT for T. Rita Miller, a resident at Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby, West Virginia, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday.
• A HIT for UPMC Western Maryland, which estimates that it provided $68 million in community benefits last year through programs and services to improve the health and quality of life in the local community. That figure includes free care, mission driven health services and community health support programs.
• A HIT for the Allegany County Commission, which intends to make securing funding to replace the Washington Street bridge a top priority with the state. The short bridge, which carried vehicles across CSX railroad tracks, has been closed for several years, disrupting traffic and frustrating residents of the historic thoroughfare, some of the city’s top property taxpayers.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the 18-year-old teenager in Nevada who found herself locked out and tried to climb down through the chimney and became stuck. The Henderson Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the young woman found herself locked out of her single-story home and attempted to gain entry through the chimney and fireplace. She “got stuck just above the flue,” the department said. Firefighters used a rope system to pull the teenager to safety in a rescue that took about 30 minutes. She apparently was not injured. We assume that she probably thought, “If it works for Santa Claus ...”
