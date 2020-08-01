Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Developmental Center & Workshop, which is setting up at the Mineral County Farmers Market at the Keyser Assembly of God Church along U.S. Route 220. Residents may purchase vegetables from the center’s greenhouse, crafts produced by clients and T-shirts featuring Mountain State slogans. When it’s not closed because of the pandemic, the center offers training for adults with special needs.
• A HIT for Scott McVicker, who is the new executive director of finance and operations at WVU Potomac State College. He is stepping into the role upon the retirement of Carol Combs, who has served the school for 19 years.
• A HIT for the Garrett County Board of Education, which voted to bring most public school students back online for the first nine weeks of the school year. Officials acted out of caution because of COVID-19 and that is the smart choice.
• A HIT for the Garrett Regional Medical Center on its 70th anniversary. What started out in 1950 as Garrett County Memorial Hospital has evolved into a health care complex that serves a population of 46,000 people in eight counties across three states.
• A MISS for for the Maryland Department of Labor in its initial response to former Verso workers who lost their jobs at the Luke Paper Mill last summer. They have been having trouble getting timely unemployment benefits. Their situation is complicated and the pandemic has stretched state resources to the breaking point, but state and federal lawmakers are aware of the problem, which state officials said is being addressed.
• A HIT for the Cumberland National Day of Prayer Inc., which serves as the fiscal agent for the Unite Music Series concert set for Aug. 21 at the Tabernacle Pavilion in Hyndman, Pennsylvania. The gospel group Legacy Five will headline the event.
• A HIT for Jace Updyke, a former Cumberland resident and heroin addict who is playing for the Flood City Thunder, a semi-professional football team in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He is in active recovery, adding to his two years and three months of sobriety.
• A HIT for Megan Raymond, a 2002 graduate of Bishop Walsh School, for being named to the 2020 class of the Maryland Eastern Shore Hall of Fame. She was part of Maryland Eastern Shore’s 2003-2004 women’s bowling team that competed and found success in the first NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship in 2004 in Houston.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the fugitive sought by the U.S. Marshals Service who was found sleeping on a porch in New Hampshire. The 55-year-old man was sought on multiple arrest warrants issued from Belknap County, including failing to appear on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and failing to appear on three outstanding narcotics charges. He was in a segment featured in local media and distributed to law enforcement officers statewide. Authorities said interviews led them to a porch in Laconia, where they found him snoozing. He was arrested without incident.
