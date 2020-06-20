Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
HITS for Madi Hott and Justin Copman, who were selected as Allegany College of Maryland’s top athletes for 2019-20. Hott was a standout volleyball player while Copman displayed his skill on the basketball court. Both also excelled academically.
A HIT for the Stafford family of Corriganville, who recently gathered for a photograph commemorating five generations. The adults followed recommendations by health experts and an order from Gov. Larry Hogan to wear face coverings. Safe is better than sorry.
A HIT for people admitted to the Constitution Park Pool who are following public health advisories and practicing social distancing. We patronize the community swimming pool, which is a recreational gem, and are glad that it has opened for the warm weather months. A MISS for the customers who are misbehaving and showing disrespect to the young lifeguards doing their jobs in trying to enforce the rules.
A HIT for Rick Rando, a resident of Frostburg and owner of a local martial arts facility, who was featured as a speaker on Virtual School Assembly. The new virtual platform offers programming to kindergarten through high school students learning from home.
A MISS for people who feed feral cats without taking responsibility for other facets of their care. We know of numerous places in the city where feral cats have produced litters of kittens this spring. Without catching these animals and having them spayed or neutered, more litters will undoubtedly follow. Untamed felines often are sickly without proper care from a veterinarian and are more likely to meet an untimely end. Residents who enjoy feeding cats who live outdoors should show kindness to the animals in other ways, too.
A HIT for Jennifer Koach and Emily Nelson, who were recognized by the Health Education and Outreach Division of the Garrett County Health Department. They each received a gift card as the May winners of the kNOwDRINKING Talk it UP. Lock it UP! Pledge Contest: Store and monitor your alcohol responsibly. Sixty Facebook users took part in the May pledge.
OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the West Virginia woman and her husband who recently faked her disappearance by pretending she plummeted from an overlook as part of a scheme to keep her out of having to go to prison. Her husband and 17-year-old son claimed she had fallen from the main overlook at the New River Gorge National River. Authorities searched for the woman for days but found her “alive and well” hiding in a closet in her home.
A HIT for officials in Bedford County, Pennsylvania, in their efforts to schedule a visit by The Wall That Heals. Residents may visit the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which is in Washington, D.C., from July 23 through July 26. A ceremony honoring all Vietnam veterans is scheduled for July 25 at 10 a.m. Many people visited the traveling scale model of the monument when it was at the fairgrounds in Fort Ashby, West Virginia, in 2018. Since its dedication, The Wall That Heals has been displayed at nearly 600 communities throughout the nation. Just like the actual black granite memorial, the replica includes the names of more than 58,000 servicemen and women who gave their lives in service during the Vietnam War.
The memorial includes the Vietnam Veterans Memorial “Wall,” the “Three Servicemen Statue” and the “Vietnam Women’s Memorial.”
