Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Sons of the American Legion Post 128 in Paw Paw, West Virginia, which is raising money to improve a veterans memorial in the town square. Plaques will be added recognizing veterans who served and died in the Persian Gulf War and Operation Enduring Freedom. Fencing also will be installed.
• A HIT for Larry Roby, a private executive chef from Garrett County who is faring well in the online Favorite Chef competition. He hopes to win $50,000 and a spot in a culinary magazine.
• A HIT for Frostburg State University, which once again has been designated a Voter Friendly Campus by national organizations Fair Election Center’s Campus Vote Project and NASPA — Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. FSU earned the recognition based on its efforts to register new voters among its students and encourage them to cast their ballots in the 2020 election and beyond. Letting its citizens’ voices be heard is what keeps our republic strong.
• A MISS for the people spreading rumors about the COVID-19 vaccines, including one local woman who said she is refusing to get inoculated because she believes the shots are somehow related to the “mark of the beast” from the Bible’s Book of Revelation. Others have said they think the vaccines contain a government microchip or tracking device. Believe what you like, refuse the vaccine if you wish, but stop trying to get other Americans from doing something that may save their life or the life of a loved one.
• A HIT for the Oakland Elks Lodge, which recently presented a donation for $3,500 from an Elks National Foundation grant to Garrett Regional Medical Center to obtain personal protective equipment.
• A HIT each for Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputy Holly Faye Wright and Cumberland Police Department Patrol Officer Ashley Grace Davis, who were chosen as Officer of the Year by their respective agencies.
• A HIT for the members of the Barton and Westernport United Methodist churches, which gave a monetary donation and food items to the Union Rescue Mission in Cumberland.
• A HIT for Garrett County, which took corrective action and has been dropped from a lawsuit by The Arc Maryland that alleged discrimination against people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by denying them opportunities for access to COVID-19 vaccines.
• A HIT for Bob “The Barber” Mullen, who is celebrating a half century of cutting hair at his Plaza Barber Shop in LaVale Plaza.
• A HIT for students at Calvary Christian Academy, who swept gravel and dirt that accumulated over the winter from the sidewalks along U.S. Route 220.
• A HIT for local composer and musician Eric Kitchen, whose recorded work, “The Olney Avian Verse,” has been programmed on the Beethoven Satellite Network by radio host Peter van de Graaf and broadcast on 150 classical music stations across the U.S. on March 15 and again on April 2.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is whomever, ostensibly the owner of Walker Luxury Autoworks in Peachtree City, Georgia, paid a former employee the money he was owed by dumping 500 pounds of oil-covered pennies in his driveway in the middle of the night. Andreas Flaten said he submitted his two weeks’ notice in writing in November, citing a toxic work environment as the reason for leaving. He was still owed $915, which the owner told him would be delivered in January. He said the owner accused him of damages when he called to inquire about the check not arriving at his home, so he contacted Georgia’s Department of Labor. Flaten’s girlfriend posted a video to Instagram showing the messy pile of coins and a a profanity written on a piece of paper. The pennies are in Flaten’s garage while he works on cleaning them so they can be cashed in.
