Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Gateway West Church on West Industrial Boulvard, which is hosting a free “Thank You for Giving” dinner for area armed forces veterans and first responders on Oct. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• A HIT for Bradley Green, a member of the National Guard who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from West Virginia University School of Nursing on the Potomac State College campus. Employed as a nurse in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Green served his country and is now serving his fellow man.
• A HIT for the return of Fort Ashby Days, a celebration of history and heritage planned for Oct. 1-3 at Ashby’s Fort Museum in the West Virginia town. French and Indian War reenactors will offer visitors a lesson in U.S. history through their attire and demonstrations of life during that period of time.
• A HIT for the House of the Setting Sun, a seasonal haunted house attraction in Green Spring, West Virginia, which uses proceeds to improve the community and acquire additonal props and materials. The people who create the experience want to frighten visitors, but they are making sure not to scare them off because of COVID-19 concerns. They told Times-News photographer Ken Nolan they are committed to following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
• A MISS for people who insist on doing the bulk of their shopping online, which takes money out of the pockets of established local businesses that are struggling to survive.
• A HIT for Joseph P. George, the newest member of the Cumberland City Council, who was chosen from 10 interested residents to fill a vacant position in the local governing body.
• A HIT for David Jones, April Higson and Sarah Hensley, who received Outstanding Achievement Awards for their work through the Allegany College of Maryland Employee Recognition Committee.
• A HIT for Ty Johnson, the former Cumberland man who is now a running back for the New York Jets. Even though his team is off to an 0-2 start to the season, Johnson is seeing regular action on the field and covering plenty of ground, just like he did at Fort Hill High School and the University of Maryland before his considerable talents made him an NFL player.
• A HIT for Nathaniel Peck of Flintstone, who won the grand prize in the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest for his image titled “A Raven Having Breakfast.”
• A HIT for Angel Cole, the infection control nurse at Lonaconing’s Egle Nursing and Rehab Center, who was chosen as a winner in Mid-Atlantic Lifespan’s 2021 Hero Awards. She received the honor for demonstrating heroic efforts caring for residents, their families and other professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A HIT for Caden Staggers of Keyser, West Virginia, who was among four winners statewide of a full, four-year scholarship to any college in the Mountain State. The prize was among Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes. The award includes room and board, tuition and books and is valued at more $100,000, the governor’s office said.
• A HIT for Christ Lutheran Church, which continues to provide free meals to residents once a month. Hundreds of people have received the dinners, distributed in a drive-thru format.
• OUR DOLTS OF THE WEEK are the couple who showed poor taste by taking a road trip through Scotland in a converted hearse. Shannon Orr, 24, and Iain Cameron, 31, from Warrington, U.K., traveled the North Coast 500 scenic route in a 1998 Volvo with their two dogs. The former hearse drew so much attention they nicknamed it “The Grim Sleeper” and even started an Instagram account for it. They saw the vehicle advertised on Facebook and bought it for $4,826. “I think with it being a hearse, it puts people off due to its previous passengers,” Orr said. “But it just works so well as a camper if you can get past that part.” They added Halloween figures on the dash and skeletons on the front and rear. It takes all kinds.
