Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Allegany College of Maryland and its accredited online licensed practical nurse to registered nurse program, which was named as top-ranked by RegisteredNursing.org. The college also attained the highest mark in 2019.
• A HIT for the Grantsville Lions Club, which collected food items at the town park and donated the goods to the Grantsville Thrift Shop. The club now is collecting nonperishable items at Cornucopia restaurant near the Penn Alps complex.
• A HIT for The Museum at Ashby’s Fort, which will use a grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation to continuing development of the 1755 French and Indian War site. Friends of Ashby’s Fort has made numerous upgrades to the museum and grounds in recent years.
• A MISS for people hoarding toilet tissue and other goods. We all remember the pandemic-related shortages in March and April, some of which were caused by greedy individuals stockpiling items. Even then, trucks were making regular deliveries and there was enough to go around, for the most part, in our region. Some of the larger retailers did experience empty shelves when nonessential businesses were closed and travel was restricted. If folks purchase only what they need, there will be plenty for everyone.
• A HIT for the US Wind Force Foundation, which recently named the recipients of its 10th round of grants from its Community Benefit Fund associated with Pinnacle Wind Farm. Eleven grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 were allocated to local projects, bringing the 10-year total to $232,775.
• A HIT each for Katie Capaldi and Amy Cowgill, mathematics teachers in Mineral County, West Virginia, who were chosen as Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers (M3T) Noyce Fellows.
• A HIT for Xander Shoemake, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, a student at Frankfort High School, who has been nominated by U.S. Rep. David McKinley to attend West Point military academy.
• A HIT for fine arts photographer and Allegany High School alumnus Michael Hunter Thompson and all the graduates of the original Alco for participating in the Fade to Blue project. The images of the old building and people who walked its halls will be preserved long after the structure is demolished.
• A HIT for Juli McCoy, who has been named as executive director of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, effective Jan. 4. She has served as executive director for County United Way since 2017 and will replace Stu Czapski, who is accepting a position as economic development specialist with the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
• A HIT each for Jillian Kroon of Berlin, Pennsylvania, and Shana Thomas of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, who will provide the commencement address for 185 fall graduates during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
• A HIT for the Community Trust Foundation, through its Kim and Marion Leonard Authentic Leadership and Integrative Health Fund, which donated $2,500 to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Allegany County. The money will provide training for the increasing demand of court-appointed volunteers who serve foster children up to age 21.
• OUR DOLTS OF THE WEEK are the people behind what police in Pembroke Pines, Florida, thought was an armed break-in at a men’s clothing store. People were spotted storming in with rifles — but officers arrived to find a music video filming, all with the store owners’ knowledge. The guns were not real and the men holding them were actors. The music video was being filmed inside the business with a film crew while the larger shopping center was closed. The manager said the filming was supposed to take less than an hour. A witness saw the events unfolding, and not knowing it was staged, called police, authorities said. The scene being filmed depicted two men with guns entering the store and demanding workers to put money in the bag. Officials said the city had not given a permit for the filming, and the shopping center’s management team said in a statement that it was also not aware of the video.
