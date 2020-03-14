Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A PROTECT AND SERVE for three Cumberland Police officers who were honored for their work in 2019: Patrolman Jeffrey Fairly, officer of the year; Cpl. D.J. Jenkins, Top Gun award, and Patrolman First Class Bronson Becker, DUI arrest award.
• A HIT for Mountain Ridge High School assistant wrestling coach Brian Davis, who was inducted into the Maryland Wrestling Hall of Fame.
• A HIT for Courtney Thomas-Winterberg of Cumberland, who was named by The Daily Record to its 2020 listing of Maryland’s Top Women. She is director of the Allegany County Department of Social Services.
• A HIT for Bishop Walsh Burgundy, which won the national Christian School Athletic Association boys basketball championship. Mikey Allen made two free throws with time running out, and BW beat Victory Academy 48-46.
• A HIT for Jacob Brenneman of Northern Garrett High School, who won the Maryland class 2A/1A 113-pound state wrestling championship. Mountain Ridge seniors Jesse Fresh (106 pounds) and Dustin McDonald (170 pounds) finished second in their weight classes.
• A HIT for Camden Fender, 11, of Frostburg, who won the 12-and-under state title in the Maryland Youth Wrestling State Championship.
• A HIT for the Braddock and Mount Savage middle school Mathcounts teams, which advanced to the Maryland state mathematics competition finals by finishing first and second in their chapter competition.
• A HIT for Jaime Striplin, Rebecca “Becky” Ruppert and Lynn Grimm, faculty members who will receive Allegany College of Maryland League Excellence Awards.
• A HIT for Ben Odom of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, who is retiring after 29 years as general manager of the National Jet Co.
• A HIT for Hershel “Woody” Williams (who has many friends in our community), the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the World War II battle of Iwo Jima, who has had a U.S. Navy ship named after him, an expeditionary sea base ship that has been reclassified from a support ship to a warship. You can read his Medal of Honor citation at http://www.cmohs.org/recipient-detail/3066/williams-hershel-woodrow.php.
• OUR NEVER MIND OF THE WEEK was offered by an Alabama sheriff who was about to go on trial for felony charges, but his lawyer said he was hospitalized and being tested for coronavirus. The lawyer said he was mistaken about the sheriff’s health problem — which turned out to be hospitalization for a respiratory condition that wasn’t related to COVID-19.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Louisiana woman who was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate’s bail had a “strong odor of marijuana.” Her car was searched, and police found nearly $40,000, about 100 Klonopin pills and a food stamp card that wasn’t registered to her.
