Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.

• A HIT for Northern Garrett High School teacher Kista Powell, the 2020-21 Garrett County Teacher of the Year. She teaches allied health and biomedical science. (See: “Kista Powell named ..., April 29 Times-News, Page 2A.)

• A HIT for Haylea Wilson, a 4-H member and senior at Keyser High School, who constructed a gaga pit at Camp Minco for her senior project. (See: “Keyser student sets up ...,” April 27 Times-News, Page 3B.)

• A HIT for businesses and other members of the community who have been providing medical supplies, handwritten notes and meals for the staff at Garrett Regional Medical Center. (See: “Community generosity,” April 25 Times-News Page 8A.)

• A HIT for Megan Simms of Cresaptown, who owns a business that sells hair elastics and is making and selling protective face coverings, but has given one for each she’s sold to local law enforcement agencies (See: “Cresaptown woman donating ...,” April 27 Times-News, Page 1A.)

• A HIT for Donna Struntz, senior vice president of the ladies auxiliary to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association, Julia Miltenberger, an area seamstress, and other women who within a month’s time organized an effort that has resulted in the donation of nearly 3,900 face masks to emergency services, nursing homes, volunteer fire departments and UPMC Western Maryland. (See: “Local effort results ...,” April 28 Times-News, Page 4B.)

• A MISS for Audrey Whitlock, one of the leaders of the ReOpen NC Facebook group, which has close to 70,000 online members and has organized weekly in-person rallies demanding that North Carolina reopen, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and describes herself as asymptomatic. She has the potential to infect other people, but says having to abide by Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders banning mass gatherings violates her constitutional rights.

• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK RESERVE CHAMPION is the Florida man who called in a bomb threat to a water treatment plant in order to get a day off from work. No evidence of a bomb was found, the city’s water service was not affected, and he told police he was having a bad day and didn’t want to work.

• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK GRAND CHAMPION is the Florida man who put a welcome mat at his front door that read “Come back with a warrant.” That’s what sheriff’s deputies did and found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Four people were inside, but no arrests were made immediately.  

