Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Senior Trooper Ersel Wilson and Tfc. Hunter McCue, two Maryland State Police troopers, who were credited with rescuing three people from a house fire last week on National Highway in LaVale.
• A HIT for Rocky Gap Casino Resort staff members who prepared nearly 800 items that were collected to benefit Windy Pines Animal Rescue in Frostburg.
• A HIT for Potomac Volunteer Fire Company Chief Tim Dayton, who was reappointed to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Executive Committee by President Ben Kurtz.
• A HIT for all the candidates who won their nominations in Tuesday’s primary election and for all the candidates who lost but put up a valiant effort nonetheless.
• A MISS for July primary elections. The change in date of the election likely contributed to the general low turnout on Tuesday, which hovered at around 20%.
• A HIT for Ty Johnson, current National Football League player for the New York Jets and former Fort Hill and University of Maryland star, who came back to Cumberland to host a youth football camp last weekend.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the Baltimore man, who while visiting Italy, fell into Mount Vesuvius while trying to pick up his fallen cellphone. The 23-year-old man was apparently trying to take a selfie when he dropped his phone. The tourist was rescued and he and his family received citations from Carabinieri police for having wandered off of the authorized hiking trail.
