Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Friendsville Community Watch, which held its annual family back-to-school event using a drive-thru approach. Recipients stayed in their vehicles while moving through several stations to pick up supplies.
• A HIT for Bradley McKinley, a senior at Fort Hill High School and Trevan Powell an Allegany High senior, who have been named as Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athletes for 2020.
• A MISS for the corporate decision to close Walgreens locations, including the one in South Cumberland. Most of the local employees are expected to be offered a job at another location, most likely the store in Frostburg, but we hate to see another vacant building in the city.
• A HIT for Dr. Matthew Simmons, an alumnus of West Virginia University Potomac State College and an infectious disease specialist. Working at Berkeley Medical Center, he has been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19.
• A HIT for David Umling, a retired Cumberland city planner who has written a number of books including “Lifestyle Lost.” He and his wife traded city life for farm life near Petersburg, West Virginia.
• A HIT for the Allegany County Library System, which has formed a partnership with local businesses and organizations to provide free books to children who live in underserved neighborhoods.
• A HIT for Larry Brock, president of Mountain Maryland Trails, who asked the Allegany County Board of Commissioners to lend its support to an effort to build a 7.5-mile trail from Braddock Estates in Frostburg almost to Barton. More and more people are taking advantage of the regional trail system and the new segment would only complement hiking and biking opportunities already in place.
• A HIT for city residents who follow guidelines and use the curbside recycling program provided by Burgmeier’s Hauling in Cumberland. Items are collected twice weekly. The practice keeps bottles, cans, jugs, magazines, newspapers and other discarded items out of the landfill. Anyone with questions about when and what to recycle may call environmental specialist Raquel Ketterman at 301-759-6604.
• A HIT for Frostburg resident Kaitlin Rossignuolo, who is the first woman and the youngest person to serve as a hunter education coordinator in Maryland.
• A HIT for the Order of Alhambra Wamba Caravan No. 89, which recently donated money to Union Rescue Mission and the Western Maryland Food Bank to assist during the pandemc.
• OUR DOLTS OF THE WEEK are the three men conducting a photo shoot on a boat in the St. Lucie River in Florida who somehow fell overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control. The boat circled them numerous times, forcing them to dive underwater so it wouldn’t run them over. The boat then straightened out, hit a concrete dock, went airborne and hit a second dock before coming to a stop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.