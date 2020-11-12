Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Chris Mullaney and his daughter, Kayley, who have founded the nonprofit Mountain Maryland Search and Rescue. They have two bloodhounds from the same litter, now nearly 3 years old, that are trained and ready to assist during incidents.
• A HIT for local residents Chris Myers, Ken Nolan and others who play taps for Veterans Day and other ceremonies held in tribute to those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
• A HIT for Jonathan Kays, who received the Technology Transfer Award from the Society of American Foresters. Kays, a forestry specialist at the University of Maryland Extension’s Western Maryland Research and Education Center, was lauded for his leadership.
• A MISS for people who are spreading nasty rumors about President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on social media platforms. The nation needs healing, not smear campaigns.
• A HIT for the Garrett College wrestling team, which is continuing to train and practice in hopes of competing in the spring. Like other athletes, they are doing their best to adapt to restrictions put in place because of the pandemic.
• A HIT for Ganesh Ghimire, an assistant professor of chemistry at West Virginia University Potomac State College. A native of Nepal, he has been awarded an Open Education Resources grant. He is trying to reduce the cost of textbooks and other course materials for students.
• A HIT for George Beam, a World War II veteran and resident of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday. Beam, who has been married to his wife, Thelma, for nearly 79 years, has been active in the community.
• A HIT for the Rev. Phillip Cheek, who has been ordained as pastor of The Pentecostal Holiness Church in Cumberland.
• A HIT for the Music at Penn Alps organization and its scholarship program, through which dozens of young people in the area receive private instrumental or vocal music lessons who might not otherwise have such an opportunity.
• A HIT for the Frostburg Rifle Range, which will be open for hunters to sight in their rifles Nov. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the opening of deer season.
• A HIT for Mountain Maryland Trails for donating over $9,000 to Allegany County to support the grant match for the Borden Tunnel lighting project.
• A HIT for Chad Merrill, a Cumberland native and meteorologist who is the new prognosticator for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack, the second-oldest almanac in the nation.
• A HIT for Michael Case, who recently retired with 45 years of dedicated service at the Cumberland Times-News.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the man in a traffic accident who stole the car of a good Samaritan who had stopped to help him in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Police said the incident occurred at peak rush hour on a busy highway in the capital city after the car of the alleged thief flipped over. When another person stopped to help him, the man stole their car and fled. Police said the car involved in the accident also had been stolen. The adage, “no good deed goes unpunished,” certainly applies in this case.
