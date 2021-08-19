Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Ron Hawk, supervisor of the Allegany Soil Conservation District board, who recently received a 20-year service pin at the annual meeting of the Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts.
• A HIT for planners of the Unite Music Festival, scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Tri-State Ministry Center. A celebration of faith through song is welcome during these trying times.
• A HIT for the Women for Christ, who regularly hold luncheons at the Cumberland Country Club. The popular events, which feature speakers, music, testimonies and other activities, draw dozens of women each month.
• A MISS for dog owners who use retractable leashes when walking their pets along city streets. The long leads allow the animals to enter other people’s yards, including flower beds, and step off the curb into the street, according to an East Side resident, who thinks letting dogs relieve themselves on neighbors’ shrubs and other greenery is “very inconsiderate.”
• A HIT for Highland Arts Unlimited, which is opening its new season of entertainment with a free concert Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Church-McKee Arts Center at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia.
• A HIT for Keyser High School head football coach Derek Stephen and players who recently helped move Mineral County records from the county jail to the county courthouse.
• A HIT for the city, county and developers who signed a memorandum of understanding to officially start the Cumberland river park project.
• A HIT for Music at Penn Alps, which is reopening its concert series after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vitali Quartet will perform today at 7 p.m.
• A HIT for Pig Out in the Park, being held today from noon to 6 p.m. at Hoffman Hollow Park. Barbecue teams will compete and the event also will feature live music and other activities.
• A HIT for Matt McCullough, who has been selected as the new head men’s basketball coach at Garrett College. At 23, he is the youngest head coach in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference.
• A HIT for Sonia Dressman, a family service worker for the Allegany County Department of Social Services, who has been named 2021 Social Worker of the Year.
• A HIT for efforts to hold a Boy Scout Camp Potomac reunion Oct. 1-3 at the facility near Oldtown.
• A HIT for WoodmenLife, Chapter 6, which has resumed its practice of distributing American flags to organizations and agencies in the region. The chapter typically presents more than 100 flags each year.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Oklahoma man who escaped from police and stole an all-terrain vehicle before leading officers on a high-speed chase through multiple counties while still handcuffed. Lucas Strider was initially being taken into custody on suspicion of stealing copper wire and catalytic converters. As he was being transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, he managed to open the door of the patrol unit and flee into the nearby woods. He stole the ATV from a home. Police said speeds reached 70 mph during the pursuit.
