Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Mineral County Technical Center students Elizabeth Layton, Lindsey Nash and Elisha Taylor, who took part in the state DECA Career Development Conference and Competition.
• A HIT for Brenda Frese, the leader of the University of Maryland women’s basketball team, who was named by The Associated Press as women’s basketball coach of the year.
• A HIT for the WVU Potomac State College volleyball team, which swept Penn Highlands 3-0 to win the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Region XX championship. Alayzia Ward was named most valuable player.
• A HIT for Adam and July Forshee and their Tracks and Yaks endeavor, a business that will let customers pedal specialized carts on Western Maryland Scenic Railroad tracks between Frostburg and LaVale when the tourist train is not scheduled to run.
• A MISS for whomever is responsible for the more than 200 COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia that went unreported until recent weeks. Gov. Jim Justice has blamed the state Department of Health and Human Resources for a data issue that led to the late disclosures.
• A HIT for Beverly Railey Robinson, a member of the Youghiogheny Glades Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, who won third place in the DAR American Heritage Contest. She created a series of greeting cards featuring her ancestor Casper Durst, preparing 140 cards a month for the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia. She also sends cards to other individuals and facilities. The DAR chapter has been sharing her patriotic creations with area military veterans for years.
• A HIT for Frostburg State University, which has again been recognized for assisting and accommodating veterans of the armed forces and active-duty members. FSU made the VIQTORY 2021-22 Military Friendly Schools list, marking the 10th consecutive time FSU has received the recognition. VIQTORY serves military personnel and their spouses transitioning into civilian life.
• A HIT and happy retirement wishes for Nancy Adams, UPMC Western Maryland senior vice president and chief operating officer, who has ended a four-decade career of caring service.
• A HIT for the Giant Co., operator of Martin’s food stores, which donated 3,000 hams to food banks in four states, including the Maryland Food Bank’s Western Branch in Hagerstown.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is Volkswagen of America, which issued false statements saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course and admit that the supposed name change was a joke. Mark Gillies, a company spokesman, confirmed Tuesday that the statement had been a pre-April Fool’s Day joke after having insisted that the release was legitimate and the name change accurate. The company’s false statement was distributed again Tuesday, saying the brand-name change reflected a shift to more battery-electric vehicles. Volkswagen’s intentionally fake news release, highly unusual for a major public company, coincides with its efforts to repair its image as it tries to recover from a 2015 scandal in which it cheated on government emissions tests and allowed diesel-powered vehicles to illegally pollute the air.
