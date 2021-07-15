Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Garrett County Post 71/214, which defeated Fort Cumberland Post 13 to clinch the American Legion Mountain District baseball championship.
• A HIT for Roland Moylan, a standout high school cross country runner for Bishop Walsh School, who signed a letter of intent to run for WVU Potomac State College in the fall.
• A HIT for the Cumberland Parks and Recreation Department for resuming its Sunday in the Park music series, and for the Potomac Concert Band for rehearsing to give the first performance of the season on July 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Constitution Park amphitheater. The shows are free and the setting is idyllic.
• A HIT for the effort underway to make the larger Chesapeake Bay area part of the National Park Service. A federal working group has been exploring a Chesapeake National Recreation Area, the scope of which must still be determined. The largest estuary in the United States is a national treasure and source of pride for Marylanders.
• A MISS for West Virginia Del. Joe Jeffries, who posted a sexually explicit TikTok video to his public account. He was stripped of a committee assignment after word spread of the social media posting, and Gov. Jim Justice has called for his resignation.
• A HIT for the DelFest Foundation, which donated $5,000 to County United Way and $1,000 to the Western Maryland Food Bank, money generated by vending and tip jars at the Del McCoury Band’s free concert at Canal Place’s Crescent Lawn Festival Grounds on Memorial Day. The foundation now has contributed more than $850,000 to Allegany County charities, according to Matthew Scarpelli, treasurer for the nonprofit organization.
• A HIT for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary of Cresaptown and its continued support of The Heart Institute at UPMC Western Maryland, the latest donation for which was $6,625.
• A HIT for the town of Oakland, which returned a $2,704 check written to pay for electricity used during a community Christmas light display as a fundraiser for Southern Garrett High School. The principal presented the check to the mayor, who then gave it back.
• A HIT for Dr. Rameen Shafiei, director of emergency medicine for UPMC Western Maryland, who recently offered health care guidelines to Times-News reporter Teresa McMinn as a way to advise people seeking help. He gave examples of when a patient could visit an urgent care facility rather than traveling to the hospital for treatment.
• A HIT for organizers of Patriot Park at Flight 93 National Memorial, which will feature more than 7,000 American flags as a tribute to all members of the U.S. armed forces who have died during the global war on terror that started following the hijacked jetliner attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
• A HIT for the Community Trust Foundation, which is supporting 20 nonprofits in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties with more than $225,000 in grants for their charitable work and 45 graduating high school seniors with $150,000 in scholarships.
• A HIT for Samantha Coble, a teacher at Keyser Primary School, who is among 10 nominees statewide for 2022 teacher of the year. A kindergarten special education teacher, she was named Mineral County’s Teacher of the Year in the spring.
• A HIT for Evergreen Heritage Center and its new Coal Miners Museum. The center continues to share the region’s heritage through displays and programs.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the California woman who was rescued after getting wedged, stark naked, between the concrete walls of two buildings. The incident in Santa Ana unfolded after workers at a nearby auto body shop heard the woman yelling for help. They were unable to pin down her location and called police. The woman was stuck upside down in a space less than a foot wide. Firefighters had to perform a technical rescue that required cutting open the concrete wall and took over two hours. It was not clear whether she was injured. The victim was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Fire officials did not say how the woman got stuck or why she was nude.
