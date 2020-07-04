Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Embassy Theatre, which will livestream “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” to Facebook via Zoom July 11 at 8 p.m. With theaters still shuttered by the pandemic, the production featuring local actors offers residents another entertainment option.
• A HIT for Jonathan Dayton, who has been appointed to the Maryland Department of Health State Advisory Council on Wellness and Fitness. The marketing and communications coordinator at Mountain Laurel Medical Center also serves on the governor’s Emergency Management Advisory Council.
• A HIT for Alijah Metz, a recent Fort Hill High School graduate who will continue his education and football career at the University of Maine.
• A HIT for the Western Maryland Wheelmen. Members of the bicycling organization keep fit by riding together, adhering to current health guidelines, and also are involved in community endeavors like the Bikes for the World collection.
• A MISS for the Garrett County homeowner who insists on displaying a mock hanging on the property. A figure hangs on a rope from a tree and has created a stir on social media. Although it is within his rights, the scene is repugnant for its racist overtones.
• A HIT for the state of Maryland for commiting to fund a memorial honoring the newspaper employees who were gunned down two years ago in Annapolis. The memorial, called “Guardians of Free Speech,” reportedly will include five pillars in front of the text of the First Amendment carved in stone. The state was set to award $300,000 for the construction.
• A HIT for the representatives of DelFest and Allegany County who signed a contract extension to keep the bluegrass music showcase at the county fairgrounds through 2025.
• A HIT for Paul J. Kelly, who is leaving his post as executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. after three years. The organization’s board of directors expects that he will remain in the post until Aug. 31. Kelly, who left private law practice to take the job, was the lead on several “cornerstone projects,” including the Baltimore Street Renovation Project.
• A HIT for anyone and everyone involved in finally getting the work completed on the state Route 36 bridge over Jennings Run in Mount Savage. After more than a year of construction, the new span through the heart of the town is open to traffic. Extra work following a necessary redesign delayed the project and drove up the cost. The drivers of the estimated 3,600 vehicles that travel the Main Street section of the town daily are ecstatic the detour days are over.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is a Louisiana man who swam through a fish tank at a sporting goods store. He said he entered the indoor aquarium at the Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City, Louisiana, to follow through on a promise he made to followers on the social media platform TikTok. The business filed a complaint with police saying it cost them money to empty the aquarium and clean it. The suspect was charged with simple criminal damage to property and released with a citation to appear in court.
