Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Jane Gates Heritage Foundation and its preservation and improvement of the historic home and grounds on Greene Street in Cumberland. Previously enslaved, Gates purchased the home in 1871. Some of her descendants still reside in the same neighborhood.
• A HIT for student-athletes, coaches, school administrators, parents and all involved in the return of high school sports in Allegany County.
• A MISS for the truck driver from South Carolina accused of beating a young pit bull with a sheathed knife while traveling through Garrett County. Lorenzo Davis of Sumter was served a felony arrest warrant and faces trial on May 5.
• A HIT for Larae Allen, the women’s basketball coach at Allegany College of Maryland, who is trying to rebuild the team and restore a winning program. Allen was the leading scorer on a Trojans squad that went 30-5 in 2011, making the NJCAA national tournament for just the second time in program history.
• A HIT each for Rob DeVore, Allen Flanagan and Leslie Johnson, employees of Frostburg State University, recognized for jobs well done during the annual Staff Awards for Excellence held virtually.
• A HIT for Bill and Karen Iames, owners of the city’s True Value Hardware store, who have decided to retire after 35 years and are trying to sell the well-stocked business. Customers have come to rely upon the couple and longtime employee Carolyn Myers for their expertise and advice on everything from paint to plumbing supplies.
• A HIT for Loch Lynn Mayor Carolyn Corley, who was presented with the Daughters of the American Revolution’s highest environmental conservation award by the Youghiogheny Glades Chapter.
• A HIT for members of Phi Mu Delta, a fraternity at Frostburg State University, who recently shoveled out more than 30 fire hydrants that were buried in snow in the Mountain City.
• A HIT each for Scott Kline, new CEO and president of Chessie Federal Credit Union, and Rhonda Riggleman, who was recently promoted to senior vice president, Kline’s former position.
• A HIT for the Allegany County commissioners, who will continue to support the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship Program administered by the Local Development Council, even though COVID-19 has adversely affected contributions through electronic gaming revenue at Rocky Gap Casino Resort.
• A HIT for the Cumberland Scottish Rite and its annual “A-Buck-A-Cup” fundraiser, which raised $5,000 to support the RiteCare Childhood Language Disorders Clinic at the Children’s League.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the driver who was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol and found to have been traveling with “one of the best dummies” police had ever seen. An officer stationed in Baldwin Park pulled over a truck traveling in an HOV lane because the vehicle’s windows were tinted too dark for the officer to see if the driver had a passenger. The officer soon discovered the apparent “man” sitting in the passenger seat of the truck was actually a highly realistic mannequin, complete with a COVID-19 face mask. The driver said he had been using the dummy to travel in HOV lanes for over a year before he got caught. The driver was issued a ticket for an HOV lane violation, which carries a maximum fee of $490.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.